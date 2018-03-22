Arizona's largest barbecue festival fires up downtown Chandler

The ninth annual Great American BBQ & Beer Fest will grill up some fun on Saturday in downtown Chandler. The event is touted as Arizona's largest barbecue festival and it will be held on Saturday, March 24 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The festival features 40 barbecue pitmasters, 20 country music acts on four stages along with eating competitions, mechanical bull rides and a kids' zone.

Tickets are available at any Valley Basha's location for $10. Tickets can also be purchased online for $20 or at the door for $25. VIP tickets are available online only for $175.

VIP tickets include six beers, unlimited soft drinks and water, catered food throughout the day, front stage access, private air conditioned restrooms, private seating, and shaded areas.

There will be food trucks of all kinds and it's not just barbecue! There will also be cupcakes, waffles, berry kabobs, caramel apples, snow cones, churros, funnel cakes, cotton candy and ice cream.

Local brewery San Tan Brewing Company will supply the craft beer along with domestic beer from Pabst Blue Ribbon.

Don't miss the live cooking demos, themed bars with interactive games, creative cocktails, mechanical bull riding competition, local community entertainment and a March Madness lounge.

A percentage of the proceeds from the Great American Barbeque & Beer Festival will benefit the Downtown Chandler Community Partnership (DCCP),a nonprofit corporation whose mission is to mobilize leadership and resources to advance the development of downtown Chandler. For more information, visit www.downtownchandler.org.

Who's ready to get BBQ messy?! We are! The countdown is on, FIVE more days until The Great American BBQ & Beer Festival! Get your tickets at any valley Bashas' Supermarkets for $10 or online at https://t.co/zOSd2YOUX6 for $20. pic.twitter.com/09NXLDWY7S — BBQ & BEER FESTIVAL (@BBQBEERFESTIVAL) March 19, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.