As Seen on GMAZ: Thursday, March 22

Cave Creek Rodeo Days

Mark your calendar to attend one of the Valley's largest events, Cave Creek Rodeo Days, March 17 through March 25 in Cave Creek. Cave Creek Rodeo Days is celebrating 41 years to preserve our western heritage and promote the sport of professional rodeo.

PRCA Rodeo Events, David Lee Murphy Concert, Parade, Kiwanis Rodeo Pancake Breakfast, Queen & Teen Coronation, Rodeo Dances, Golf Tournament, Mutton Bustin and much more taking place

Friday, March 23rd

9 am-12 pm WPRA Slack

7:30 pm Cave Creek Rodeo performance Friday night is the Wrangler National Patriot performance. The Wrangler National Patriot program, created to provide funding and support for America's wounded and fallen soldiers and their families. More than $800,000 has been donated to date.

10 pm -David Lee Murphy will be live in concert at Harold's Corral after the rodeo. Entry to the concert will be free with your Rodeo ticket. Tickets will also be available at the door at $22 (same as the rodeo ticket price). Two great events for one ticket! David Lee Murphy is presented by Sanderson Ford of Glendale with appearance by 102.5 KNIX, Tim & Ben.

Saturday, March 24th

7 am -11 am Kiwanis Rodeo Pancake Breakfast

Sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Carefree at the Carefree Amphitheater/Sanderson Ford Pavilion

Come and meet Miss 2018 Cave Creek Rodeo Queen & Miss 2018 Cave Creek Rodeo Teen. They along with the Cave Creek Rodeo Princesses will be helping with the pancake breakfast.

All proceeds go towards Kiwanis Local Youth Programs

Thank you also to Harold's Corral and the Roastery of Cave Creek

7:30 pm Cave Creek Rodeo performance

Cave Creek Rodeo has recently teamed up with the Man Up Crusade to bring "Purple Night" on Saturday, March 24. The Man Up Crusade is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating public awareness on the issue of domestic violence.

Sunday, March 25th

9am -1:30 pm Slack

2 pm Cave Creek Rodeo performance

Sunday is the final rodeo performance with the Wrangler "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" supporting breast cancer.

Tickets for Cave Creek Rodeo Days may be purchased online at www.cavecreekrodeo.com for $22.00 or at the gate for $25.00.

Phoenix Rising Football Club Home Opener

Phoenix Rising Football Club opens its home season on Saturday, March 24, against OKC Energy FC at 7:00 p.m.

Season home opener this Sat. 7 pm

First 3,000 fans will receive an Equality Health schedule magnet

Phoenix Rising FC is the highest-level professional soccer franchise in Arizona's history

Phoenix Rising FC is one of 11 cities applying for Major League Soccer expansion

Fans interested in purchasing tickets can go to www.PHXRisingFC.com

Phoenix Rising Football Club,

751 N. McClintock Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

202 & McClintock

Phone: 623-594-9606.

Florence Crittenton's Annual Luncheon to host Chrissy Metz as Keynote Speaker

On March 22, 2018, Florence Crittenton's 16th annual Teaming Up for Girls Luncheon, presented by Gifts for Empowerment, will be held at the J.W. Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa to celebrate over 120 years of service to at-risk girls and young women throughout Arizona. Florence Crittenton is honored to have Chrissy Metz, Golden Globe and Emmy nominated actress, as this year's keynote speaker.

Florence Crittenton is also honored to have longtime-supporter Rebecca Ailes-Fine as this year's honorary chair. In addition, the agency is elated to award Jennifer Caraway, owner of The Joy Bus Diner, with this year's HOPE Award, for her work to improve the lives of local cancer patients "through the power of a hand delivered meal and face-to-face interaction." The program will begin at 11:45 a.m. and will include a moderated Q&A with Metz and a HOPE Award presentation. Guests will also hear firsthand success stories from girls who have been touched by Florence Crittenton's programs. The annual event will feature a VIP meet-and-greet with Chrissy Metz at 10 a.m., a silent auction with Mystery Boxes and the fabulous Ina Manaster Dream Bags that are gifted to the two tables who collectively raise the highest donations.

Table Sponsorships begin at $2,750 and individual tickets are $275. For more information on how to get involved or to learn more about ticket and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Jamie Hobbs at jhobbs@flocrit.org or at (602) 288-4581.

To register, visit: https://donate.flocrit.org/TUFGTickets

The Garden Guy: Summer Flowers

Summertime is just around the corner and It's that time of year again when you will need to plant heat loving annuals in the garden! Make sure to prepare your garden and pots with at least 2"-4" of fresh compost, while also increasing the frequency of watering once our temperatures are consistently above 85 degrees. Some noteworthy annuals that can take full summer sun are: Vincas, Angelonia and Portulacas. Vincas are one of the hardiest summer annuals to plant in the garden this time of year. Vincas come in many colors ranging from white, light pinks, to deep magentas. You may want to also add some ipomoea, also known as potato vine to create a trailing or cascading look to your flower pots or raised gardens. Some other types of annuals that you may want to try are: Pentas, Celosia, Zinnias, and Gomphrenas.

If you prefer not to plant annuals every year you can still get some great color by planting perennials. You may want to plant some varieties of Lantana, Trailing Emu, or Katie Ruellia which can all take the full sun.

Please make sure to continue to add a thick layer of compost or mulch to your garden and also fertilized with liquid seaweed, or extreme juice every two weeks.

Planting summer time color and annuals will attract your beneficial pollinators to your garden creating a symbiotic relationship!

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

18th Annual International Sportsmen’s Expo at Westworld

The International Sportsmen's Expo starts TODAY at WestWorld of Scottsdale and runs through Sunday.

The world-famous water-diving dogs, DockDogs, will show off their fetching skills four times daily, culminating in finals rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

See pups of all kinds compete for best vertical jump, fastest speed retrieve and more!

DockDogs perform four-times daily at The International Sportsmen's Expo THIS weekend at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

6-year-old Hudson Haynie is a local wakeboarding sensation who will show off his skills at The International Sportsmen's Expo's Action Watersports Pond THIS weekend.

See wakeboard tricks, stand up paddleboarding demos and MORE

Unique show attractions include:

Watersports Pond

Outdoor Product Showcase

Off-road Test Track

Giant Aquarium Tank

Adventure Theater

Trophy Elk and Deer Displays

Archery Range and contest

DockDogs, The Premier Canine Aquatics Competition

Fly-Casting seminars

Climbing Wall and Zipline

Admission is $12 daily for adults. Children younger than 16 enter FREE with a paid adult; Parking $5

Hours: Thurs., Fri., Sat., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the International Sportsmen's Expo at www.sportsexpos.com/attend/scottsdale and Facebook: www.facebook.com/sportsexpos.

The International Sportsmen's Expo

WestWorld of Scottsdale

16601 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale

March 22-25

Tara at the Movies: Pacific Rim Uprsing

For more information on the movie, “Pacific Rim" visit: http://www.pacificrimmovie.com/

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit:

http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

Interest Rate Hike

Dean Wegner of HomeStreet Home Loans tells us why Interest rate are going up.

Fed raises rates again, keeps forecast for 3 hikes in 2018

The housing shortage still keeping real estate market hot

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association refinance applications are at 9-year low

Mortgage rate are about .50% or Half a percent higher than at the start of 2018

A $250,000 mortgage is higher by $74 a month now than on 1/1/18

Mortgage rates are at a 4 year high

Strong economy is biggest reason rates are going up

For more information on Dean Wegner - HomeStreet Home Loans: http://www.teamdean.com/

Dean Wegner - HomeStreet Home Loans

6720 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 190

Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Phone: (480) 286-3303

The Great American BBQ & Beer Festival

Professionally produced by HDE Agency, the 9th annual Great American Barbeque & Beer Festival returns to downtown Chandler on Saturday, March 24, 2018. This year, the featured headlining act will be country superstar, Rodney Atkins. But, the real star of the show is the massive array of finger licking good BBQ. Check out the menu highlights for BBQ vendors and restaurants!

o 40 BBQ Pitmasters

o Ice Cold Beer

o 20 Country Music acts on FOUR stages: Rodney Atkins, Russell Dickerson, Jerrod Niemann + local bands and more.

Other highlights - march madness lounge, mechanical bull ride, kids zone, eating competitions, cooking demos.

Tickets

General Admission

$20 Online Presale

$25 Day of Walk Up Pricing

$10 Veterans & Military Discount Online Presale & Walk Up Pricing

$10 Presale at any valley Bashas' Locations

*Kids 12 and under receive free general admission

*General admission includes entry into the festival, access to all entertainment, zones, vendors, interactive experience and activities. Food and beverages are not included with admission.



VIP Pass (21+ over only)

$175 Online Presale Only now through 3/23/18 OR when tickets are sold out

Includes: six beers, unlimited soft drinks and water, catered food throughout the day, front stage access/view, private air-conditioned restrooms, private seating, shaded area, entry into the festival and access to all entertainment, zones, vendors, interactive experience and activities.

Corral Pass (21+ over only)

$75 Online Presale Only SOLD OUT

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ChandlerBBQ.com

The Great American BBQ & Beer Festival

Saturday, March 24, 2018

Downtown Chandler

