Phoenix foster mother of 17 kids gifted new a/c units

A Phoenix woman who fosters 17 children was gifted two new air conditioning units just ahead of summer.

The units were donated by Tempe Mechanical and were installed Wednesday afternoon.

"She actually just started her own 501C3 [called] Arizona Angels for Children so she'll be doing some more community events to help raise these kids and make them productive members of society," said Jennifer Rhoads who is the project manager for Balfour Beatty Construction, a trade partner with Tempe Mechanical.

Rhoads and Balfour Beatty Construction have worked with the foster mom, Aviss Lopez, to make sure her house stays livable and up to date with all of the children living there.

"Last year her [Lopez's] summer electricity bills ranged from $700 to $900 per month and we expect that to be cut in half," Rhoads said.

Tempe Mechanical was happy to help someone who helps the community so much.

"It feels good to be able to give back to the community, and especially the Aviss residence, it's just amazing what she's doing with these kids," said Josh Young of Tempe Mechanical.

Rhoads said Lopez somehow makes it on $1000 a month and a few generous donations from the community.

This generous donation of two new air conditioning units is the perfect gift for Lopez's large family just before the Valley hits 90 degrees.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.