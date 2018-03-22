Flowers to plant just in time for summer

Flowers to plant just in time for summerPosted: Updated:
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Uber video from self-driving SUV just before fatal wreck
VIDEO: Uber video from self-driving SUV just before fatal wreck
The Tempe Police Department on Wednesday released Uber video of the moments leading up to a self-driving vehicle hitting and killing a pedestrian as she pushed her bike across the street earlier this week.More >
The Tempe Police Department on Wednesday released Uber video of the moments leading up to a self-driving vehicle hitting and killing a pedestrian as she pushed her bike across the street earlier this week.More >
VIDEO: Dad & newborn stuck in Phoenix returning to Ohio
VIDEO: Dad & newborn stuck in Phoenix returning to Ohio
A father and his newborn daughter are back in Ohio after they were stuck in Phoenix because the girl was too young to fly.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix woman helps out stranded dad & baby unable to board flight
Phoenix woman helps out stranded dad & baby
Rubin Swift went to the airport with his daughter and got his plane ticket and when he reached the gate they wouldn't let him onboard.More >
Rubin Swift went to the airport with his daughter and got his plane ticket and when he reached the gate they wouldn't let him onboard.More >
Street drug laced with bug spray produces zombie-like effects
Street drug laced with bug spray produces zombie-like effects
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users (WXIN)More >
VIDEO: Fastest woman on wheels takes a tumble
VIDEO: Fastest woman on wheels takes a tumble
She's the fastest woman on two wheels. The Valley resident was in Australia this weekend attempting to break the land speed record on her motorcycle when this happened.More >
VIDEO: Slow-motion video of moments preceding fatal crash involving self-driving Uber
VIDEO: Slow-motion video of moments preceding fatal crash involving self-driving Uber
The Tempe Police Department on Wednesday released video of the moments immediately before a self-driving Uber hit and killed a pedestrian as she crossed the street. This version of the video has been slowed to half-speed. Full story @ https://goo.gl/yRCywS.More >
The Tempe Police Department on Wednesday released video of the moments immediately before a self-driving Uber hit and killed a pedestrian as she crossed the street. This version of the video has been slowed to half-speed. Full story @ https://goo.gl/yRCywS.More >