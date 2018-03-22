Flowers to plant just in time for summer

Summertime is just around the corner and the Garden Guy gives his tips on when you will need to plant heat loving annuals in the garden!

Make sure to prepare your garden and pots with at least 2-4 inches of fresh compost, while also increasing the frequency of watering once our temperatures are consistently above 85 degrees.

Some noteworthy annuals that can take full summer sun are:

Vincas

Angelonia

Portulacas

Vincas are one of the hardiest summer annuals to plant in the garden this time of year. Vincas come in many colors ranging from white, light pinks, to deep magentas. You may want to also add some ipomoea, also known as potato vine to create a trailing or cascading look to your flower pots or raised gardens.

Some other types of annuals that you may want to try are:

Pentas

Celosia

Zinnias

Gomphrenas

If you prefer not to plant annuals every year, you can still get some great color by planting perennials. You may want to plant some varieties of Lantana, Trailing Emu, or Katie Ruellia which can all take the full sun.

Please make sure to continue to add a thick layer of compost or mulch to your garden and also fertilized with liquid seaweed, or extreme juice every two weeks.

Planting summer time color and annuals will attract your beneficial pollinators to your garden creating a symbiotic relationship!

