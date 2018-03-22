Serious rollover crash closes WB Loop 202 in Tempe

The closure is expected to continue through the morning commute. (Source: ADOT)

A serious rollover crash has closed Loop 202 westbound at Priest Drive in Tempe, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred near just after the Priest Drive exit on westbound Loop 202.

Three people were hurt in the crash. The Department of Public Safety said all three people were transported in serious condition.

Two of the patients were in a black car that was about 300 feet away from the rolled vehicle. The last patient was reportedly unconscious when crews arrived.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Priest Drive and can return to Loop 202 on the Priest Drive on-ramp.

The closure is expected to continue through the morning commute.

Drivers should consider alternate routes including US 60 and Interstate 10.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas - where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

