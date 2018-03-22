Javelina attacks prompt reminder not to feed wildlife

Arizona wildlife officials are warning people not to feed wildlife following two javelina attacks near Sedona.

The state Game and Fish Department said Wednesday that there were two instances last month where the animals bit people feeding them. In both cases, the department had to kill the wild boars.

A 79-year-old woman suffered severe bite wounds to her leg on Feb. 5 attempting to stop a javelina from attacking her dogs. A wildlife officer says she had been feeding a herd of javelina.

Officials say an elderly man was also bitten by a javelina in the leg on Feb. 25.

The man was feeding a herd in his Oak Creek Village backyard when one of them became aggressive.

Game and Fish officials say feeding puts humans and animals at risk.

