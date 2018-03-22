Phoenix charter school to close due to 'egregious financial mismanagement'

Posted: Updated:
The Arizona State Board for Charter Schools voted Monday to begin revoking the charter of StarShine Academy, the second time this year the board has voted to close a charter school for financial malpractice. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The Arizona State Board for Charter Schools voted Monday to begin revoking the charter of StarShine Academy, the second time this year the board has voted to close a charter school for financial malpractice. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
StarShine Academy, a K-12 school near McDowell Road and 35th Street, will close after this school year, according to a board spokesman. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) StarShine Academy, a K-12 school near McDowell Road and 35th Street, will close after this school year, according to a board spokesman. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

State regulators plan to shut down a Phoenix charter school for “egregious financial mismanagement” after investigators determined the school’s president spent thousands of dollars of school funds on personal trips and her own bills, among other violations.

The Arizona State Board for Charter Schools voted Monday to begin revoking the charter of StarShine Academy, the second time this year the board has voted to close a charter school for financial malpractice.

[RELATED: Sudden closure of charter school renews calls for stricter oversight]

StarShine Academy, a K-12 school near McDowell Road and 35th Street, will close after this school year, according to a board spokesman.

About 90 students currently attend the school, which is run by Patricia McCarty.

StarShine filed for bankruptcy protection in February 2016. However, the school has fallen behind on debt payments and the court contacted the State Board last month to recommend that StarShine be closed “in order to stem the tide of state assets being squandered for Ms. McCarty’s personal use.”

[RAW VIDEO: Teachers, staff hold press conference after Goodyear charter school closes]

The Charter Board examined 102 of the school’s expenses in 2017 and 2018 and found that McCarty spent nearly $15,000 on personal expenses including a trip to New Mexico; her home APS bill; cash withdrawals; and items at Walmart like panties, sleepwear and mouthwash.

McCarty didn’t have proper documentation for a number of expenses. She told investigators some of her receipts, which she kept in plastic baggies, were accidentally discarded.

“It's kind of shocking to hear that,” said Christopher Hills, a parent of a 7th grader at the school. Hills said he was not aware the school was in bankruptcy, nor that its charter was being revoked.

The trouble at StarShine is emerging two months after a charter in Goodyear called Discovery Creemos suddenly closed its doors, leaving parents scrambling.

[RELATED: Charter school transferred nearly $1 million to CEO in years prior to closing]

“We think Discovery Creemos was one of the worst ones, as was Starshine, but they're not alone,” said Dave Wells of the Grand Canyon Institute.

GCI released a report Wednesday identifying red flags in other charter schools and calling for stricter oversight by the state. According to GCI’s analysis, one-third of charter schools do not meet the Charter Board’s financial performance expectations.

Meghan Gilbertson of the Arizona Charter Schools Association contested GCI’s findings, saying they painted an unnecessarily bleak picture of a stable industry. She said charter schools would not be able to secure bond funding, for example, if the lending market didn’t think charter schools were in healthy financial shape.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Derek StaahlDerek Staahl is an Emmy Award-winning reporter and fill-in anchor who loves covering stories that matter most to Arizona families.

Click to learn more about Derek.

Derek Staahl

This once-uncompromising "California guy" got his first taste of Arizona in 2015 while covering spring training baseball for his former station. The trip spanned just three days, but Derek quickly decided Phoenix should be his next address. He joined CBS 5 and 3TV four months later, in August 2015. Before packing his bags for the Valley of the Sun, Derek spent nearly four years at XETV in San Diego, where he was promoted to Weekend Anchor and Investigative Reporter. Derek chaired the Saturday and Sunday 10 p.m. newscasts, which regularly earned the station's highest ratings for a news program each week. Derek’s investigative reporting efforts into the Mayor Bob Filner scandal in 2013 sparked a "governance crisis" for the city of San Diego and was profiled by the region’s top newspaper. Derek broke into the news business at WKOW-TV in Madison, WI. He wrote, shot, edited, and presented stories during the week, and produced newscasts on the weekends. By the end of his stint, he was promoted to part-time anchor on WKOW’s sister station, WMSN. Derek was born in Los Angeles and was named the “Undergraduate Broadcast Journalism Student of the Year” in his graduating class at USC. He also played quads in the school’s famous drumline. When not reporting the news, Derek enjoys playing drumset, sand volleyball, and baseball.

Hide bio

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • What's new at Chase Field

    What's new at Chase Field

    Thursday, March 22 2018 3:38 AM EDT2018-03-22 07:38:39 GMT
    The D-backs 20th anniversary exhibit starts with a picture of their two most popular players. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)The D-backs 20th anniversary exhibit starts with a picture of their two most popular players. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    It’s a season 20 years in the making. Opening Day is in eight days and the D-backs will debut new food, seats and technology, along with a walk down memory lane in 2018. 

    More >

    It’s a season 20 years in the making. Opening Day is in eight days and the D-backs will debut new food, seats and technology, along with a walk down memory lane in 2018. 

    More >

  • Paradise Valley woman's attempt at land-speed record ends in a crash

    Thursday, March 22 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-22 05:56:26 GMT
    (Source: Lou Fischer of BonnevilleStories.com)(Source: Lou Fischer of BonnevilleStories.com)
    Lou Fischer of BonnevilleStories.com captured video of Thompson's crashLou Fischer of BonnevilleStories.com captured video of Thompson's crash

    Valerie Thompson went to Australia this weekend hoping  to break the all-time land speed record of 376.36 miles per hour on her motorcycle. Unfortunately things did not go as planned, her attempt ended in a heart-stopping crash.  

    More >

    Valerie Thompson went to Australia this weekend hoping  to break the all-time land speed record of 376.36 miles per hour on her motorcycle. Unfortunately things did not go as planned, her attempt ended in a heart-stopping crash.  

    More >

  • Arizona students prepare for March for Our Lives rally in Phoenix

    Arizona students prepare for March for Our Lives rally in Phoenix

    Thursday, March 22 2018 1:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 05:46:23 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Thousands of students across Arizona are expected to take part in this Saturday's March for Our Lives rally at the state Capitol.

    More >

    Thousands of students across Arizona are expected to take part in this Saturday's March for Our Lives rally at the state Capitol.

    More >
    •   