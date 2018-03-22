Arizona students prepare for March for Our Lives rally in Phoenix

Thousands of students across Arizona are expected to take part in this Saturday's March for Our Lives rally at the state capitol.

The protest will be one of more than 700 March for Our Lives events planned around the world, including the main event in Washington D.C.

[RELATED: Gov. Ducey speaks about his 'Safe Arizona Schools' plan while teachers plan walk-outs]

Organizers of the Phoenix march held a news conference at the state capitol on Wednesday to discuss the event and what they hope to accomplish.

Students want to create more awareness about gun violence, following last month's mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

"We're calling on $360 million to put two counselors at every school in Arizona," said organizer Jordan Harb.

"We need more money for education. Having good educators and good administrators are vital to identifying kids who are suffering, who are depressed, who are coming to that climatic moment of possibly hurting themselves or others."

[RELATED: Students to AZ Gov. Ducey: School safety plan does not do enough]

Gov. Doug Ducey recently proposed a plan that would put more police officers and counselors inside schools, while keeping firearms out of the hands of unstable or threatening students.

But students with March for Our Lives said it's not enough, especially since the plan does not include universal background checks.

"The governor is trying to appease independent voters and does not address the issue," said Harb.

[RELATED: Students demand to speak to Gov. Ducey, stage sit-in outside his office]

Fellow protest organizer Jacob Martinez said they've tried reaching out to the Governor and other Republican leaders, but no one has called them back.

"We have made attempts to meet with the governor and they've all been denied," said Martinez. "We would love to meet with you and figure this out in a way that Republicans, Democrats, young people, all people, everyone can agree on."

The Phoenix March for Our Lives rally will be held at the state Capitol on March 24 and begin at 10 a.m.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.