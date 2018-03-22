Attorney: Uber could face serious penalties following deadly crash

Attorney: Uber could face serious penalties following deadly crashPosted: Updated:
Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >
Message on dollar bill claims to be written by long-missing Mikelle Biggs
Could a dollar bill lead to clues about a long-missing Valley girl, Mikelle Biggs? Biggs disappeared from outside her Mesa home in 1999. Biggs, who was 11 at the time, was waiting for an ice-cream truck when she vanished.More >
If you owned a PlayStation 3, you have a month to claim a $65 refund
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
Cops: 16-year-old beats friend to death with baseball bat over a girl
A Florida sheriff says a 16-year-old boy killed his friend after finding out he was in a relationship with a girl he liked.More >
Toys 'R' Us liquidation sale starts in less than 24 hours
Grab your purses and wallets because Toys R Us just announced the start of its liquidation sale.More >
Mortgage company threatens foreclosure for 'missed' payments
The homeowner spent countless hours on the phone with the mortgage company trying to clear this mess up but got nowhere so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
Police: Austin bomber left 25-minute confession on phone
Mark Anthony Conditt, whose string of package bombs killed two people and wounded five in Texas, made a 25-minute recording that was found on his cell phone when police recovered his body this morning.More >
Woman claiming to be biological mom of missing Buckeye boy holds on to hope
A Phoenix woman claiming to be the biological mother of Jesse Wilson says she’s hoping her son is still alive.More >
Felon issued checks to Scottsdale superintendent; district moves to fire her
The governing board of the Scottsdale Unified School District announced Tuesday it will begin the process of terminating its embattled superintendent for cause after a district investigation turned up evidence that she lied to the public, violated policies and possibly broke state laws.More >
Parents turn in son to stop school shooting plot
Two Michigan parents turned their son over to authorities after they say he confessed to planning a school shooting.More >
9 Glendale elementary schools closed amid teachers protest
Pendergast Elementary School District officials confirmed that nine schools in the district will be closed Wednesday due to a planned protest in the form of a 'sick-out' by teachers.More >
Attorney: Uber could face serious penalties following deadly crash
New video released by Tempe police could mean more trouble for Uber after one of the company’s self-driving cars hit and killed a pedestrian.More >
Former Mexico president pushes trade, legalized pot
He has gained new fame for his sharp-tongued videos, criticizing President Donald Trump’s border policies. But former Mexico President Vicente Fox isn’t spending his days as a political pundit. He has a plan, which involves legalizing marijuana in Mexico and the United States.More >
Phoenix-area parents left to scramble for child care following teacher walkout
Parents in Glendale, Avondale, and Phoenix scrambled to figure out childcare after learning nine of twelve schools in the Pendergast Elementary School District closed today because not enough teachers showed up to work.More >
UPDATE: 7 hurt in north Phoenix crash, 1 child ejected from vehicle
Two infants were ejected from a vehicle and two children were critically injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in north Phoenix, fire officials said.More >
VIDEO: Dad & newborn stuck in Phoenix returning to Ohio
A father and his newborn daughter are back in Ohio after they were stuck in Phoenix because the girl was too young to fly.More >
Phoenix woman helps out stranded dad & baby
Rubin Swift went to the airport with his daughter and got his plane ticket and when he reached the gate they wouldn't let him onboard.More >
VIDEO: Uber video from self-driving SUV just before fatal wreck
The Tempe Police Department on Wednesday released Uber video of the moments leading up to a self-driving vehicle hitting and killing a pedestrian as she pushed her bike across the street earlier this week.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix area nurse helps stranded dad and newborn
An Ohio man and his newborn daughter got stranded in Phoenix but a nurse he had just met stepped in to help.More >
VIDEO: Strange lead opens up in case of missing Mesa girl
A strange lead has opened up in the case of a missing Mesa girl. Story: http://bit.ly/2pqaz36More >
VIDEO: Man battles company over 'missed' mortgage payments
A Valley man said he had to call 3 On Your Side after a mortgage company said he wasn't making payments even though he was.More >