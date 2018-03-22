Attorney: Uber could face serious penalties following deadly crash

New video released by Tempe police could mean more trouble for Uber after one of the company’s self-driving cars hit and killed a pedestrian.

The footage released Wednesday shows a dash-cam view of the car traveling on Mill Avenue near Curry on Sunday night. A woman walking her bike appears in the headlights and the video stops short of revealing the impact. A second clip shows video of the Uber employee behind the wheel. The driver is seen looking down.

Personal injury attorney Scott Halverson says the footage could be used to prove Uber was responsible for the deadly accident. He says litigation could explore whether the car had the necessary technology to prevent an accident like this, if Uber executives knew the car had potentially life-threatening limitations and whether the company properly vetted drivers employed to monitor the car’s movements.

“If it could have been done and they didn't do it then I think that raises the question of negligence,” says Halverson.

The Uber employee involved in the accident has a traffic record and a conviction for attempted armed robbery.

“That's a big problem,” says Halverson. “How on Earth when they're under the microscope could Uber take a chance with someone that has a record like that?”

Uber did not send written policies and procedures for employees when asked Wednesday, but again said the driverless cars have been taken off the road. Uber says the driver has been interviewed by police.

A spokesman sent us the following statement:

“The video is disturbing and heartbreaking to watch, and our thoughts continue to be with Elaine’s loved ones. Our cars remain grounded, and we're assisting local, state and federal authorities in any way we can.”

