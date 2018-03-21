Former Mexico president pushes trade, legalized pot

He has gained new fame for his sharp-tongued videos, criticizing President Donald Trump’s border policies. But former Mexico President Vicente Fox isn’t spending his days as a political pundit. He has a plan, which involves legalizing marijuana in Mexico and the United States.

According to Fox, it’s not a pipe dream. It’s inevitable.

“It’s becoming a new job creator. It’s becoming a new opportunity to invest for entrepreneurs. And it’s becoming a new income and tax to governments. So it’s moving from crime and illegality into an industry,” said Fox, who sat down for an interview with CBS 5 Investigates.

This reporter first met Vicente Fox nearly 20 years ago, before he rose to Mexico’s presidency, and while he was the governor of the state of Guanajuato. At that time, he was a free-market former businessman (president of Coca Cola in Mexico) and Harvard graduate.

Fox was a member of Mexico’s opposition party, the PAN and was the first representative of that party to crack the ruling party’s grip on power and win the presidency. During the campaign, the rumor among reporters was that Fox was being protected by a private security detail made up of former Israeli Mossad agents.

Now, out of office for more than a decade, Fox still has a free-market mentality. He is a big supporter of the North America Free Trade Agreement, arguing that it has helped make American companies more competitive around the world, as well as helping elevate and modernize the economies of Mexico, Canada and the United States.

Fox’s new book, titled, “Let’s Move On: Beyond Fear and False Prophets,” is a warning about what the North American trading bloc could lose if NAFTA is ripped up.

“I’m not for open borders. I’m not for disorder or illegality on the border,” said Fox. “So let’s work on that border and make it efficient, fruitful, well-run and it’s not with walls that we will attain that,” he said.

The book also addresses one of Fox’s most common topics, which is his often caustic disagreement with President Trump.

“This guy is a dictator. He doesn’t consult with anybody, not even with his wife. He just comes up with an idea and he shoots. Then he draws back. And it’s crazy. The world is going crazy with this guy,” said Fox.

Asked whether he should be criticizing the U.S. president, as a former president himself on U.S. soil, he said he appreciates democracy.

“I admire this nation because of that. That I can speak here and my visa hasn’t been canceled,” he said.

Fox is in Phoenix to speak to a meeting of the Marijuana Industry Trade Association.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.