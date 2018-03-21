Light rail train derailed in Mesa

The light train became derailed Wednesday evening in Mesa.

The derailment occurred near E. Main Street and Mesa Drive.

Around 5:51 p.m., on Twitter, Valley Metro said to expect a 20 minute delay "due to a trackway issue." The issue was affecting the eastbound and westbound trains.

No additional information was immediately available.

Service alert: Due to a trackway issue at the Mesa Dr/Main St, there are 20 minute delays impacting EB/WB trains. #vmservice — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) March 22, 2018

