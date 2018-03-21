A few days at CBS News in the Big ApplePosted: Updated:
A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple
A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.More >
My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids
We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots.More >
Taste of Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.More >
Breezy, windy... so what’s the difference?
The winds were really moving out there in the Valley on Thursday. So was it breezy or windy?More >
Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?
Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.More >
Spring has sprung, or has it?
Welcome to spring! March 1 marks the transition to warmer weather in Arizona. There's also another start to spring, meteorologist April Warnecke explains.More >
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona. Our lack of monsoon rainfall and now lack of winter storms is leading us back into extreme drought conditions.More >
Are Palm trees native to Arizona?
Are palm trees native to Arizona? There's a small batch of trees in the middle of nowhere that raises the question.More >
Biggest snowstorm of season leaves Arizona a winter wonderland
It's been a lackluster winter so far in Arizona when it comes to snow. But on the very last day of meteorological winter, Mother Nature walloped the state with the biggest storm of the season.More >
It’s time to play ball! (and eat up!)
It's opening weekend of spring training in the Valley and the weather is a little chilly. But that doesn’t stop the diehard fans from heading to the games.More >
The best time to photograph Salt River wild horses
If you haven't checked out the beautiful Salt River horses, you are missing out! The beautiful wild horses can been seen at a few spots along the Salt and Verde Rivers. One great spot is Phon D Sutton Recreation Site. But when is the best time to see the wild horses and maybe take some pictures?More >
An Arizona native, born and raised in Mesa, and graduate of Arizona State University, Ian Schwartz is thrilled to be back in the Valley of the Sun.
Ian Schwartz
Wake Up Meteorologist
After starting his journalism career in Illinois, Ian worked in Albuquerque and later Sacramento. In the field as a reporter, he has covered flash floods, blizzards, tornadoes, wildfires, drought and just about everything the weather can offer. After spending some time reporting, Ian decided to further his education and completed Mississippi State's broadcast meteorology program. Ian loves everything about Arizona weather from winter storms in the north to the monsoon in the south. When Ian isn't giving you the forecast in the morning, you can find him hiking, traveling and exploring everything our great state has to offer. If you have any weather pictures or want to say hi, drop him an email or connect online.
