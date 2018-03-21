A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple

A few days in the big city!

The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.

We had the wonderful opportunity to visit CBS News headquarters and see how they put on some of their great shows like CBS This Morning and the CBS Evening News.

We flew out on a Tuesday with a little bit of apprehension since a winter storm was heading that way! Luckily there were no flight delays for us.

On the trip, we were able to sit down with the anchor of the CBS Evening News, Jeff Glor.

He was kind as could be as we chatted about news, Phoenix and of course our famous heat.

In between visits to the broadcast center, we were able to do some touristy stuff like visiting the Empire State Building and The National September 11 Memorial and Museum.

The weather was pretty awful with snow and winds coming in at 30 mph, but it was still important to pay our respects to the thousands who lost their lives in the September 11 attacks.

Thursday was the big day for us, with another trip to the broadcast center to shoot some promotions with John Dickerson, Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell.

While I knew they would be nice, I was surprised at how accommodating the crew was.

We weren't rushed and had time to chat, laugh and talk about the news business.

One of the very noticeable things about CBS This Morning was how many people work on that show! They had a person to do everything!

More than 150 people work on that program compared to maybe a dozen or so on our morning show.

Pretty impressive!

All in all, it was an amazing experience. We can’t wait to bring you some of the interviews we did with Gayle and Jeff.

Stay tuned!

