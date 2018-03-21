What's new at Chase Field

The D-backs 20th anniversary exhibit starts with a picture of their two most popular players. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It’s a season 20 years in the making. Opening Day is in eight days and the D-backs will debut new food, seats, technology, along with a walk down memory lane in 2018.

The team has taken an open area in the back of the ball park and turned it into a 20th anniversary exhibit.

“Come in here and look around,” said D-backs President Derrick Hall. “You see all the division championships, the world championships, all the awards, Gold Gloves, Silver Sluggers and Cy Youngs. In 20 years, we’ve accomplished more than I think any other team has.”

The main attraction is the wall of baseballs signed by current and former D-backs. There entrance and exit to the exhibit has a picture that tells a thousand stories. Luis Gonzalez appears to be high-fiving Paul Goldschmidt after a home run. The two picture is meant to bridge the generation of players.

“It’s kind of unique how they can bring two generations and make it look like we’re playing in the same game,” said Luis Gonzalez, who’s number 20 hangs in the Chase Field rafters.

Twelve years after his final game at Chase Field, Gonzo showed he can still hit. The D-backs legend launching a home run out of Chase Field on screen at the clubs revamped virtual reality set up in center field.

Just down the way, in Gonzalez’s familiar left field, sits the newly named Gonzo’s Grill. Tyson foods make up the menu with chicken fries as the highlight. It’s not the only new thing on the Chase Field menu. The Asada Dog is 18 inches of Schreiner’s hot dog, topped with fries, queso blanco, carne asada, pico de gallo and guacamole. The D-backs will also feature Steak and Ale Tots, Fried Chicken Banh Mi, and a Curd & Q Burger this season. Additionally, Portillos and Dutch Brothers will be available in the ballpark.

There’s also a new way to see the action. Fans can rent a cabana in the Coors Light Strike Zone that can hold 8-10 people. Adults get two Coors products, with chili dogs, pretzels, peanuts and chips available all game. The only issue seems to be if fans will not want to leave the park.

“No, that’s not a danger. That’s a good thing,” joke Derrick Hall when asked about the new amenities. “We’ve always tried to create destinations.”

The D-backs open the season on Thursday March 29 against the Colorado Rockies.

