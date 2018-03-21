Several injured in north Phoenix crash, 2 infants ejected from vehicle

Two infants were ejected from a vehicle and two children were critically injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in north Phoenix, fire officials said.

The crash was reported near 7th Avenue and Bell Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Fire officials said two adults were also in critical condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

