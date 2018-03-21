State Farm cuts rates to save Arizona customers $25 million

State Farm customers in Arizona will be saving a total of $25 million statewide due to a rate decrease. (Source: AP)

State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Company, the largest insurance provider in Arizona and the country, will be cutting its rates by more than 3 percent. For Arizona customers, that means a total of $25 million in savings statewide.

“The company’s financial strength is allowing us to pass along rate savings to our Arizona customers," said State Farm Senior Vice President Denise Hardin. “We continually evaluate how we can best serve our customers and are very pleased to be able to offer this rate decrease in Arizona.”

Changes in premiums for each customer will be unique to each person’s policy and coverages. For each Arizona customer, the average savings will be about $30 per year, according to State Farm.

The effective date for new and renewal business will be April 23. Arizona customers with questions about their own situation can talk to their State Farm agent.

