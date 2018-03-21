Mayors' Big Dog Run returns to benefit veteran scholarships

Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers and hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts are teaming up on Saturday, April 7 for the Mayors' Big Dog Run in support of veterans’ education. (Source: Mayors' Big Dog Run)

Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers and hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts are teaming up on Saturday, April 7 for the Mayors' Big Dog Run in support of veterans’ education.

Partnered with Glendale Chamber of Commerce Military & Veterans Affairs Committee, this riding event provides veteran scholarships through the Veteran Services Center at Glendale Community College.

The ride begins at America’s Furniture Warehouse with “kickstands up” at 8 a.m. From there, riders will ride inside University of Phoenix Stadium, down the centerline of a runway at Luke Air Force Base and finish with a lap around the track at ISM Raceway.

The cost of the ride is $60 per rider and passenger and riders who are interested can pre-register online or pay in cash the day of the event.

Each payment includes an official challenge coin and breakfast will be provided by Heroes Pub & Grub along with other perks like entry to the INDYCAR at ISM Raceway for the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix.

“I’m really excited about this ride because there’s no other motorcycle ride like this in the Valley with an opportunity to ride through these amazing venues,” said Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers. “This year we will also have a great time riding through many West Valley cities while helping our local veterans further their education.”

Although this ride will not be escorted, a suggested route will be provided the day of the event. This is a public event and all participants must be 18 years or older.

For more information head to www.MayorsBigDogRun.com

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.