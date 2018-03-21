NAU, Flagstaff police investigate after body found in student housing apartment

NAU and Flagstaff police are investigating a death in a student housing apartment.

The incident reportedly happened at a student housing complex called Hilltop Townhomes.

It's not clear how the victim died, or if he or she was a student.

Police are calling this an "unattended death"

Details are still coming in. Refresh this page for any updates.

