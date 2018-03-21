NAU, Flagstaff police investigate after body found in student housing apartment

NAU and Flagstaff police are investigating a death in a student housing apartment.

The incident reportedly happened at a student housing complex called Hilltop Townhomes.

It's not clear how the victim died, or if he or she was a student.

Police are calling this an "unattended death"

Details are still coming in. Refresh this page for any updates.

NAU and Flag PD are investigating an unattended death at Hilltop Townhomes on campus. No further details at this time. Updates will be posted on this site as they become available. Calls can be directed to NAU Communications (928) 523-2282. — NAU Police (@NAUPolice) March 21, 2018

