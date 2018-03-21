Tempe PD releases video of moments before self-driving Uber hit, killed pedestrian

The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.

It happened Sunday night mid-block on Mill Avenue south of Curry Road.

Elaine Herzberg, 49, was walking her bike across the street when the self-driving SUV hit her. Police said early indications are that the SUV was going about 40 mph.

There was an operator in the driver’s seat, but the vehicle was in autonomous mode.

The 21.8-second video clip stops short of showing the impact and contains views from an exterior camera and an interior one.

The first part shows Herzberg well into the traffic lanes as the self-driving SUV approached her.

"As soon as she walked into the lane of traffic, she was struck by the vehicle," Sgt. Ronald Elcock of the Tempe Police Department said in a news conference Monday afternoon. "Our investigation did not show, at this time, that there were significant signs of the vehicle slowing down."

The second part of the video released by the Tempe Police Department shows the operator behind the wheel – 44-year-old Rafaela Vasquez – looking down, possibly at a mobile device, in the moments leading up to the crash. In the very last frames of the released video, literally the last fraction of a second, it looks like Vasquez saw Herzberg.

Police said Vasquez showed no signs of impairment.

The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team out to investigate the crash, which is believed to be the first fatality involving a self-driving vehicle.

The agency’s media relations department tweeted a photo of investigators looking at the front-end damage to the SUV.

At this point, it’s not clear if any charges will be filed in connection with the crash. That will be up to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

It’s also not clear what impact this crash – the first of its kind – will have on the future of self-driving vehicles.

Uber suspended is self-driving vehicle pilot program pending the outcome of the investigation.

Tempe Police Vehicular Crimes Unit is actively investigating

pic.twitter.com/2dVP72TziQ — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) March 21, 2018

NTSB investigators in Tempe, Arizona, examine the Uber vehicle involved in Sunday's fatal accident. pic.twitter.com/Zoj4GrnxCT — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) March 20, 2018

