Downtown Globe evacuated after vials of unknown substance found in business

Several buildings in downtown Globe had to be evacuated Wednesday after vials of an unidentified substance were discovered inside a business.

At the time, the Globe Fire Department said the substance was considered potentially volatile.

It was found in a storefront on the 100 North Block of Broad.

The immediate area was evacuated as a precautionary measure, and a DPS Hazmat team was called to assess and remove the material.

Globe police say the vials containing a crystallized substance. It's not clear yet what kind of material it was.

