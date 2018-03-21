Goodwill to host hiring fest across northern and central Arizona

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona is helping pave a path for Arizonans to network and discover new career opportunities on March 29 with their hiring fest. (Source: Goodwill)
Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona is helping pave a path for Arizonans to network and discover new career opportunities on March 29 with their hiring fest.

Hiring fests will be held at Goodwill Career Center locations across central and northern Arizona from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Prior to the fest, attendees can meet with career advisers at a no-cost Goodwill Career Center to prepare and learn interview tips and understand what it means to “dress to impress”.

Companies taking part in the fest include Target, Bank of America, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Cox Communications, Amazon, USAA and more. These companies will be hiring for a handful of different positions from entry level to management.

Last year, Goodwill helped place more than 45,000 Arizonans in local jobs with hundreds of local companies, according to their website.

For locations and what to expect you can visit www.goodwillaz.org or call 602-535-4444.

