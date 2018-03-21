"They weren't a fluke:" Sports Illustrated preview of the 2018 Arizona Diamondbacks

Opening Day is eight days away. Can the Diamondbacks make a return run to the postseason? Sports Illustrated Executive Editor Steve Cannella thinks so.

"I think the Diamondbacks are in a better position to return this year," said Cannella.

"They won the right way last year. They weren't a fluke. Their strength was their starting pitching, even in this home run happy environment. The Diamondbacks still have one of the best rotations in baseball. Expect them right back in the playoff race in 2018."

Sports Illustrated's MLB preview issue hits newsstands March 20.

