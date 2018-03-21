Spring has sprung and animal babies are making their debuts at Wildlife World Zoo.

Two mountain lion cub newborns are on display inside Wildlife World’s Baby Animal Nursery, drawing plenty of ooohs and aaahs from visitors.

[RELATED: Mountain lion cubs born at Wildlife World Zoo]

And with more than 600 species and 6,000 animals on display, there are always new arrivals at Wildlife World. Other babies on display include Austin, the reticulated giraffe, Arizona’s first marine mammal, Sunny the Sea Lion, black swans, monkeys, javelina, wallaby, several hoofed animal species, including llamas, gazelle, African blue duikers, and oryx, a variety of primate species, and other youngsters throughout the 100-acre park.

SLIDESHOW: Animal babies at Wildlife World Zoo

APP USERS: Click/tap here for photos.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.