Gnudi di Erbette, Roasted Beets with Horseradish Mascarpone, Speck and Pistachios & Zabaglione with Rum

Gnudi di Erbette

Ricotta, drained well 1

Chives, finely chopped 3/4 cup

Tarragon, finely chopped 3/4 cup

Parsley, finely chopped 1/2 cup

Mint, finely chopped 1/2 cup

Pecorino, grated 3/4 cup

Grated nutmeg 1/2 tsp

Salt To taste

All purpose flour 1/2 cup+

Egg 1 each

Butter 6 Tbsp

Sage leaves 8 each

Pecorino, grated as needed

Black pepper, freshly ground as needed

In a mixing bowl, add the ricotta, herbs, nutmeg, and pecorino together, and mix to combine

Add about 1/2 of the flour and mix again

Add the egg and mix thoroughly, season with salt

Allow mixture to rest, refrigerated, for about 10 minutes

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil, then reduce to a simmer

Scoop dough into walnut sized balls and form into little quinelle (football) shapes, and dust with flour

Carefully add them to simmering water and gently cook until they float

*test one or two first to make sure that thy hold together, if they do not, add a little more flour

In a saute pan over medium heat, heat the butter and sage leaves until the butter turns golden brown

Drain gnudi and toss into pan with butter and sage

Divide among four plates and sprinkle with more pecorino and a few grinds of pepper if you like

Roasted Beets with Horseradish Mascarpone, Speck and Pistachios

Assorted baby beets, about the size of a golf ball 2

Extra virgin olive oil 2 tbsp

Sea Salt 2 tsp

Mascarpone 1 tub

Horseradish 1/3 cup

Speck, thinly sliced, cut into 1-2" pieces 2 oz

Pistachios, toasted and chopped 1/4 cup

Micro celery, or celery heart leaves 1/2 cup

preheat oven to 350 degrees

thoroughly wash beets and allow to drain

In a shallow baking dish, toss the beets with salt and pepper and olive oil

Cover dish with foil and bake until just tender (start checking at 35-40 minutes)

Remove from oven and allow to cool.

Remove the skin by gently rubbing it away with a clean dish towel

In a small mixing bowl, combine the horseradish and mascarpone and season with salt

Cut beets lengthwise into bite sized pieces, toss with extra virgin olive oil and season with salt

Spoon a dollop of horseradish mascarpone onto a salad plate

Arrange the beets along side the mascarpone

Scatter the speck and pistachios on top of the beets

Garnish with celery leaves and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil

Zabaglione with Rum

Egg yolks 5 each

Sugar 2 1/4 cup

Dry marsala 1/4 cup

Rum 3 tbsp/1 oz

Bring a pot of water to a boil to use as a double boiler

In a heat proof mixing bowl, whip the eggs and sugar together

Add the marsala and rum

With the bowl over boiling water, whip the mixture until light and airy and pale. Do not overcook!!!

Remove from heat and serve over fresh fruit, or simply eat it with a spoon out of a cup