Gnudi di Erbette, Roasted Beets with Horseradish Mascarpone, Speck and Pistachios & Zabaglione with Rum

Posted:
By Chris Nicosia, Executive Chef, Sassi Ristorante

Gnudi di Erbette

Ricotta, drained well                     1
Chives, finely chopped                 3/4 cup
Tarragon, finely chopped             3/4 cup
Parsley, finely chopped                1/2 cup
Mint, finely chopped                     1/2 cup
Pecorino, grated                           3/4 cup
Grated nutmeg                             1/2 tsp
Salt                                               To taste
All purpose flour                           1/2 cup+
Egg                                               1 each
Butter                                            6 Tbsp
Sage leaves                                  8 each
Pecorino, grated                           as needed
Black pepper, freshly ground        as needed

In a mixing bowl, add the ricotta, herbs, nutmeg, and pecorino together, and mix to combine 
Add about 1/2 of the flour and mix again     
Add the egg and mix thoroughly, season with salt     
Allow mixture to rest, refrigerated, for about  10 minutes    
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil, then reduce to a simmer    
Scoop dough into walnut sized balls and form into little quinelle (football) shapes, and dust with flour
Carefully add them to simmering water and gently cook until they float   
*test one or two first to make sure that thy hold together, if they do not, add a little more flour 
In a saute pan over medium heat, heat the butter and sage leaves until the butter turns golden brown
Drain gnudi and toss into pan with butter and sage     
Divide among four plates and sprinkle with more pecorino and a few grinds of pepper if you like 

Roasted Beets with Horseradish Mascarpone, Speck and Pistachios     

Assorted baby beets, about the size of a golf ball      2
Extra virgin olive oil                                                     2 tbsp
Sea Salt                                                                      2 tsp
Mascarpone                                                                1 tub
Horseradish                                                                1/3 cup
Speck, thinly sliced, cut into 1-2" pieces                     2 oz
Pistachios, toasted and chopped                                1/4 cup
Micro celery, or celery heart leaves                            1/2 cup

preheat oven to 350 degrees  
thoroughly wash beets and allow to drain  
In a shallow baking dish, toss the beets with salt and pepper and olive oil 
Cover dish with foil and bake until just tender (start checking at 35-40 minutes)  
Remove from oven and allow to cool.  
Remove the skin by gently rubbing it away with a clean dish towel  
In a small mixing bowl, combine the horseradish and mascarpone and season with salt
Cut beets lengthwise into bite sized pieces, toss with extra virgin olive oil and season with salt
Spoon a dollop of horseradish mascarpone onto a salad plate  
Arrange the beets along side the mascarpone  
Scatter the speck and pistachios on top of the beets  
Garnish with celery leaves and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil  

Zabaglione with Rum      

Egg yolks                    5 each
Sugar                          2 1/4 cup
Dry marsala                1/4 cup
Rum                            3 tbsp/1 oz

Bring a pot of water to a boil to use as a double boiler   
In a heat proof mixing bowl, whip the eggs and sugar together   
Add the marsala and rum   
With the bowl over boiling water, whip the mixture until light and airy and pale.  Do not overcook!!!
Remove from heat and serve over fresh fruit, or simply eat it with a spoon out of a cup 

