Gnudi di Erbette, Roasted Beets with Horseradish Mascarpone, Speck and Pistachios & Zabaglione with Rum

Gnudi di Erbette
Ricotta, drained well 1
Chives, finely chopped 3/4 cup
Tarragon, finely chopped 3/4 cup
Parsley, finely chopped 1/2 cup
Mint, finely chopped 1/2 cup
Pecorino, grated 3/4 cup
Grated nutmeg 1/2 tsp
Salt To taste
All purpose flour 1/2 cup+
Egg 1 each
Butter 6 Tbsp
Sage leaves 8 each
Pecorino, grated as needed
Black pepper, freshly ground as needed
In a mixing bowl, add the ricotta, herbs, nutmeg, and pecorino together, and mix to combine
Add about 1/2 of the flour and mix again
Add the egg and mix thoroughly, season with salt
Allow mixture to rest, refrigerated, for about 10 minutes
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil, then reduce to a simmer
Scoop dough into walnut sized balls and form into little quinelle (football) shapes, and dust with flour
Carefully add them to simmering water and gently cook until they float
*test one or two first to make sure that thy hold together, if they do not, add a little more flour
In a saute pan over medium heat, heat the butter and sage leaves until the butter turns golden brown
Drain gnudi and toss into pan with butter and sage
Divide among four plates and sprinkle with more pecorino and a few grinds of pepper if you like
Roasted Beets with Horseradish Mascarpone, Speck and Pistachios
Assorted baby beets, about the size of a golf ball 2
Extra virgin olive oil 2 tbsp
Sea Salt 2 tsp
Mascarpone 1 tub
Horseradish 1/3 cup
Speck, thinly sliced, cut into 1-2" pieces 2 oz
Pistachios, toasted and chopped 1/4 cup
Micro celery, or celery heart leaves 1/2 cup
preheat oven to 350 degrees
thoroughly wash beets and allow to drain
In a shallow baking dish, toss the beets with salt and pepper and olive oil
Cover dish with foil and bake until just tender (start checking at 35-40 minutes)
Remove from oven and allow to cool.
Remove the skin by gently rubbing it away with a clean dish towel
In a small mixing bowl, combine the horseradish and mascarpone and season with salt
Cut beets lengthwise into bite sized pieces, toss with extra virgin olive oil and season with salt
Spoon a dollop of horseradish mascarpone onto a salad plate
Arrange the beets along side the mascarpone
Scatter the speck and pistachios on top of the beets
Garnish with celery leaves and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
Zabaglione with Rum
Egg yolks 5 each
Sugar 2 1/4 cup
Dry marsala 1/4 cup
Rum 3 tbsp/1 oz
Bring a pot of water to a boil to use as a double boiler
In a heat proof mixing bowl, whip the eggs and sugar together
Add the marsala and rum
With the bowl over boiling water, whip the mixture until light and airy and pale. Do not overcook!!!
Remove from heat and serve over fresh fruit, or simply eat it with a spoon out of a cup
