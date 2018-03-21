Former Phoenix fire captain gets prison sentence for attempted sex assault

The former Phoenix fire captain who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and attempted sexual assault was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison Wednesday.

Jeffrey Charles Wilson was arrested in September 2016 after police released a composite sketch. Several people recognized him and called the police with tips.

According to the police report, Wilson drove up to a 19-year-old woman walking near Bethany Home Road and 91st Avenue in Glendale, and asked if she needed a ride. She said no. That’s when police say he got out of his car and started following her.

The report says Wilson caught up to her, grabbed her by the hair and dragged her under a bridge where he sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

Charged with kidnapping, rape and aggravated assault charges, Wilson originally pleaded not guilty.

A look at Wilson’s records shows a rather tumultuous career with the Phoenix Fire Department.

He joined in 1994 and made his way up the ladder until he was fired in 2015 for personnel violations.

Wilson appealed his dismissal and won. He returned to the Phoenix Fire Department but was demoted to firefighter.

He was fired again in July 2016 after being arrested on suspicion of extreme DUI in May. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was again appealing his termination.

The 7.5-year prison sentence handed down by Judge Dean Fink Wednesday was worked out in a plea deal.

