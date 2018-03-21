Animal cruelty: Someone shot, killed a dog in Phoenix

Who would shoot a dog? That's what police are trying to figure out.

It happened in Phoenix on Monday, March 12.

A brown and white Pit Bull-type dog was found with a gunshot wound near Seventh Street and Pinnacle Peak Road.

"We don't know why someone would do this," said James Rothschild with Silent Witness. "If you go to the Internet and just Google where to bring an animal if you don't want it, there are a bunch of places that will make sure that animal will get to a safe home and a loving environment."

The dog was seriously injured. She was treated but later died.

"We don't know who the owner was and we certainly don't know why someone would inflict this level of violence on an animal," said Rothschild.

A person of interest was seen leaving the area. She's described as a female in her early 40s with blonde or red hair. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver 2-door coupe.

Investigators are seeking any information about who might have done this.

"We don't know if the person lived or worked in the area. We don't know what led up to this. What we are hoping is that someone may have seen a dog owner and now they're not seeing that dog owner and maybe that dog looked like the picture we have."

If you know anything about this incident, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).

