MCSO: Man killed after crashing motorcycle into cactus in Carefree

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle into a cactus in Carefree Sunday evening.

According to MCSO, the man, identified as 53-year-old Vincent Rollen, was traveling eastbound on Cave Creek Road just west of Pima Road at about 5:40 p.m. when he crossed the center line and drove into the center gravel-filled median.

Once in the gravel median, Rollen's motorcycle collided with a barrel cactus that was approximately 3 feet high. MCSO said as a result of colliding with the cactus, Rollen was thrown from his motorcycle.

When deputies arrived on scene, Rollen was unresponsive and bystanders were conducting life-saving measures on him. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

MCSO said Rollen was not wearing a helmet and that speed and impairment are being investigated as factors in this crash.

A memorial was set up for Rollen near where the crash occurred. Friends spray painted the words "RIP Roll On, Vince" on the street and lit candles in his honor.

