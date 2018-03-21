My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kidsPosted: Updated:
-
My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids
We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots.More >
Taste of Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.More >
Breezy, windy... so what’s the difference?
The winds were really moving out there in the Valley on Thursday. So was it breezy or windy?More >
Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?
Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.More >
Spring has sprung, or has it?
Welcome to spring! March 1 marks the transition to warmer weather in Arizona. There's also another start to spring, meteorologist April Warnecke explains.More >
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona. Our lack of monsoon rainfall and now lack of winter storms is leading us back into extreme drought conditions.More >
Are Palm trees native to Arizona?
Are palm trees native to Arizona? There's a small batch of trees in the middle of nowhere that raises the question.More >
Biggest snowstorm of season leaves Arizona a winter wonderland
It's been a lackluster winter so far in Arizona when it comes to snow. But on the very last day of meteorological winter, Mother Nature walloped the state with the biggest storm of the season.More >
It’s time to play ball! (and eat up!)
It's opening weekend of spring training in the Valley and the weather is a little chilly. But that doesn’t stop the diehard fans from heading to the games.More >
The best time to photograph Salt River wild horses
If you haven't checked out the beautiful Salt River horses, you are missing out! The beautiful wild horses can been seen at a few spots along the Salt and Verde Rivers. One great spot is Phon D Sutton Recreation Site. But when is the best time to see the wild horses and maybe take some pictures?More >
Is the sun getting cooler?
Is the sun getting cooler? That’s a question a lot of researchers are asking and much of the evidence indicates the sun will get at least 7 percent cooler by 2050.More >
Watch: Lawmakers pass delayed border deal despite tear gas
Lawmakers in Kosovo approved a contentious and long-pending border demarcation deal with Montenegro Wednesday despite the opposition's use of tear gas to prevent a vote.More >
Arizona State Archives use science, skill to preserve state history
Most of us would never put a book in a freezer, but it happens all the time in one state building. Behind the scene of the Arizona State Archives, walking the long, industrial corridors, you almost feel like a spy movie was filmed here.More >
Felon issued checks to Scottsdale superintendent; district moves to fire her
The governing board of the Scottsdale Unified School District announced Tuesday it will begin the process of terminating its embattled superintendent for cause after a district investigation turned up evidence that she lied to the public, violated policies and possibly broke state laws.More >
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Pope's cap flies off during general audience
Pope Francis had a good laugh Wednesday. WATCH as he battles the wind during the weekly general audience on Wednesday.More >
VIDEO: Dad & newborn stuck in Phoenix returning to Ohio
VIDEO: Dad & newborn stuck in Phoenix returning to Ohio
A father and his newborn daughter are back in Ohio after they were stuck in Phoenix because the girl was too young to fly.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix woman helps out stranded dad & baby unable to board flight
Rubin Swift went to the airport with his daughter and got his plane ticket and when he reached the gate they wouldn't let him onboard.More >
VIDEO: How police located the Austin bombing suspect
VIDEO: Phoenix area nurse helps stranded dad and newborn
An Ohio man and his newborn daughter got stranded in Phoenix but a nurse he had just met stepped in to help.More >
VIDEO: Strange lead opens up in case of missing Mesa girl
A strange lead has opened up in the case of a missing Mesa girl. Story: http://bit.ly/2pqaz36More >
VIDEO: Man battles company over 'missed' mortgage payments
A Valley man said he had to call 3 On Your Side after a mortgage company said he wasn't making payments even though he was.More >