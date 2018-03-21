How to avoid getting ripped off buying a used car

When Serinah Sharif wants to get somewhere, she either walks or takes the bus. And, in many cases, she depends on friends to get her places.

"Before I even leave work, I have to make sure I can get home. And it's just a real mess," Sharif told 3 On Your Side.

So, she got on a site called OfferUp and that's where she found a car for sale by a private owner. It was a 2000 Mercedes and it was being sold for $2,200.

Sharif sent the seller a text and the two women agreed to meet at a grocery store parking lot just off of 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home. Here, Serinah says the woman claimed she was desperate to sell the car because she needed to pay for a recent funeral.

In fact, Sharif says not only did the seller complain about not having enough money for the funeral, she also didn’t have enough money to pay her cell phone bill or even buy groceries.

Sharif wound up purchasing the Mercedes for $2,200. However, Sharif says she felt sorry for the woman. So, she paid the seller’s phone bill electronically right there in the parking lot and then took her into the grocery store and bought the stranger $100 worth of food.

"Like, I bought them groceries, I paid their phone bill. That's how I was raised. I was raised to just give to people."

So, imagine Sharif’s shock when she recently parked her newly-purchased car at Tempe Market Place, ran into Target for an errand and returned to the parking lot to find her Mercedes had been repossessed.

"I was like, why would they repossess my car? I own it."

Turns out that nice woman on the title, the same nice woman Sharif bought groceries for and paid her cell phone bill, had gone to a title loan company and used the Mercedes as collateral to take out a $1,500 loan before selling it to Sharif.

To get the car back, Sharif is the one who has to pay off that loan or the title loan company will keep her Mercedes.

"That's my car. I paid for it in full, but because people put a lien on it, it's technically their car,” a frustrated Sharif said.

3 On Your Side got involved and according to the title, the seller reportedly lives at a north Phoenix apartment complex.

So, we went there, but we were unable to locate the woman.

In the meantime, Glendale police tells us they investigating the case.

As for Sharif, not only was she swindled out of $2,200, but she's now back to riding the bus.

"It's just a real inconvenience. And it's a real waste of money. I spent thousands of dollars and for what?"

If you’re buying a car through a private transaction like Sharif, this is what 3 On Your Side recommends to keep from getting scammed.

Go to www.servicearizona.com, which is an Arizona Motor Vehicle Division’s website. Here, look for Lien Motor Vehicle Inquiry. After paying $1.50 on your debit or credit card, all you have to do is type in the car’s Vehicle Identification Number also called the VIN. When you do, you’ll instantly be told whether the car you’re looking to purchase has a lien on it like a title loan or if it is indeed a clean title with no liens.

Another option is to meet the car’s seller at your nearest MVD branch. Here, an MVD representative can verify whether the title is clean. If it is and you like the car, pay the seller and have the title switched into your name right there.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.