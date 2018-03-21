Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Chef Chris Nicosia, Executive Chef at SASSI

For more information, visit www.sassi.biz or call 480-502-9095.

Kendall Ong- Get ready for Prom: Hair and Makeup Tips to Look Your Best

For more information, call (602) 956-2996 or visit www.maneattractionsalon.com.

National Laser Institute

For more information, visit www.nationallaserinstitute.com or call 800-914-4504

enVoque

For more information, visit www.enVoqueMD.com or call 480-582-5045.

Elements Massage Tip

For more information visit, www.ElementsMassage.com/Arizona or call 480-582-5045.

Microdermamitt

For more information, visit www.Microdermamitt.com or call 866-450-6488.Segment D1

Hungry Girl

For more information, visit www.Hungry-Girl.com

Arizona Aesthetics

For more information, visit www.ArizonaAesthetics.com or call 480-656-5311

Dr.Harris

Send Dr. Nancy Harris, Clinical Psychologist an email at drnancyharris@aol.com or call 602 697-1286

Express Flooring

For more information visit www.ExpressFlooring.com or call 1-800-EXPRESS / 602-864-3300.

*Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673