As Seen on GMAZ: Wednesday, March 21

Mountain Lion Cubs Born at Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park!

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park is excited to announce the birth of two Mountain Lion Cubs! Visitors can come out and view these native newborns on display inside Wildlife World's Baby Animal Nursery.

Wildlife World's expert hand raising, and veterinarian team has reared dozens of diverse species, including rare and endangered felines such as ocelots, jaguars, and tigers. And, now they are raising the mountain lion cubs! The cubs require around-the-clock care. They are still bottle fed, but over the next few weeks meat will slowly be introduced into their diet.

Unlike the typical buff colored adults, baby mountain lions are camouflaged with dark spots that fade during their first year. Female mountain lions weigh an average of 100 pounds. Male mountain lions grow significantly larger, weighing up to 180 pounds. Unlike the African lion, the mountain lion is a solitary creature, excluding breeding season males do not play an active role in rearing the young.

Mountain lions are some of the most adaptable animals in the Western Hemisphere. They are able to adapt to almost any type of habitat from desert scrub, to swamps and grasslands, to mountain forest. Historically, mountain lions could be found anywhere from the east coast to the west coast and as north as Alaska and south as the southern tip of South America. However, due to the rapid growth of modernization during the past century, there has been significant habit loss and a decline in prey. This has caused the mountain lion population to dramatically decrease. Other than a small mountain lion population found in Florida, this large predator was nearly eliminated from the eastern United States.

Due to the mountain lions’ diversity, local names for the mountain lion vary depending on the region they are in. In the English language, the Mountain Lion is known by over 40 different names, such as the puma, cougar, and panther.

Given the declining population and elusive nature of these large predators, visiting the mountain lion cubs at Wildlife World is a great way for guests and school children to learn the importance of maintaining a healthy ecosystem and to learn about the wildlife that can be found in our own backyards!

Open seven days a week, 365 days a year, including all holidays. Zoo exhibits are open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (last zoo admission is at 4:30 p.m.) Aquarium exhibits are open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Admission includes access to the Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

"First week of Spring" - Hazards, poisons and dangers (oh my!) around the house that can hurt your dogs!

Last year the Animal Poison Control Center reported nearly 200,000 cases of pets involved in fatal and near fatal poisonings. The culprit? Toxins and other household dangers often overlooked by very owners who love their pets. Today we have Camp Bow Wow of Peoria to show us some common hazards we have in our homes this spring.

Blooming flowers: blue bells, oleanders, tulips and spring bulbs - if eaten causes vomiting and diarrhea, highly toxic!

Common weed killers - if ingested (licked off grass and rocks) can cause vomiting and diarrhea if untreated causes organ failure!

Spring cleaning items: acidic and high alkaline products are harmful to pets! (we'll tape over brand name of cleaning bottles!) READ LABELS of pet warnings

Easter hazards we hear from vets! - Chocolate eggs, any chocolate! Don't have treat bowl for guests and remind all kids not to feed the dogs their treats!

Easter Lilies are TOXIC!

Easter "grass" in baskets - don't buy the plastic kinds! (dogs can't digest this and can blog their system!) Buy paper grass or just use tissue. IF ingested, it won't hurt them.

Plastic eggs or rotten eggs! (please pick up both after use!) Rotten eggs (if left out and ingested) can lead to food poisoning and plastic eggs can cut intestines and cause internal bleeding!

Brunch food - do NOT feed Fido any ham!! (or any foods from the table). For example, ham is high in fats and sodium and can cause diarrhea, heavy breathing/panting and vomiting.

Camp Bow Wow, Peoria

Peoria Crossings Commerce Park

8550 N 91st Ave #55, Peoria, AZ 85345

Christopher Gross debuts new menu at Geordie's at the Wigley Mansion

Situated atop a 100-foot hill and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the stunning Wrigley Mansion welcomed acclaimed long-time Valley chef, Christopher Gross, as Executive Chef in early 2018. Now, after bringing his team and French-American cuisine to the mansion, he officially launches new seasonal lunch, dinner, lounge, and dessert menus at Geordie's, the restaurant located within the historic club, on the first day of spring, March 20.

In the role of Executive Chef at the Wrigley Mansion, he teams up with owner Jamie Hormel and mansion CEO Paola Embry, as he brings all-new fresh, seasonal dishes to the menu, while paying homage to the mansion's past and his own signature style. On the dinner menu, Embry and her wine team have curated from the mansion's list which received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator selections to enjoy with each dish, offering Sommelier Wine Pairings listed right on the menu.

Dinner highlights include:

Wrigley House Smoked Salmon, spring shoots, crème fraiche, black briochepaired with Santiago Ruiz Albarino (Spain)

Chopped Spring Salad, peas, radish, heirloom tomato, cucumber, caramelized yogurt paired with Villa Maria 'Taylor's Pass' Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)

Duck Confit Salad, radicchio, fennel, frisee, Humboldt Fog goat cheese paired with Justin Giradin Bourgogne Rouge (France)

Ribeye Cap, fingerling potatoes, red wine sauce paired with ZD Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley, CA)

Rhubarb Tortellini, wild mushrooms, asparagus paired with Uccelliera Rosso di Montalcino (Tuscany, Italy)

Colorado Rack of Lamb, roasted carrots, hazelnut paired with Blau (Montsant, Spain)

For lunch, guests may choose from a selection of starters, salads, and "bowls," or opt for heartier fare with one of the main courses or sandwiches. The full menu can be viewed here, and selections include:

Steamed Mussels, chorizo, English peas, herbs from the garden

Escargot in Puff Pastry, garlic, spring onion butter

Seasonal Grain Bowl, black barley, watermelon, stone fruits, roasted almonds, honey vinaigrette

Red Leaf Frill, watercress, kiwi, blood orange, asparagus

Veal Chop, apricot risotto

Croque Madame, French ham, gruyere, cheese sauce, fried egg, salad

To finish, guests may enjoy a variety of sweet (and not-so-sweet) options such as a Cheese Plate with crostini and honeycomb; Parnassian of Chocolate Mousse with Illy espresso sauce; Caramelized Banana Split; Soufflé with Grand Marnier and chocolate, and Apricot or Lemon Tarts.

In the lounge, those looking for a bite to pair with one of Geordie's signature cocktails, or sharable snacks to enjoy during Happy Hour with colleagues, Chef Christopher presents an affordable menu of petite plates and sandwiches priced between $6-16. Standouts include: Tart of Boudin Noir, Fried Mortadella Grilled Cheese, Torchon of Foie Gras, Frog Legs with garlic and herb butter, and House Smoked Salmon BLT.

Located at the historic Wrigley Mansion, Geordie's (2501 East Telawa Trail) serves lunch Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner Tuesday-Saturday 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Brunch is served on Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with live jazz beginning at 11 a.m. each week.

Happy hour specials are offered in the bar Tuesday-Saturday from 3-6 p.m. Outdoor seating with breathtaking views of the city and surrounding landscape is available, weather permitting.

