Helicopter crews gather at Mesa police's annual fly-in, discuss air safety and drones

Helicopter crews and pilots gathered to share their best practices, learn new strategies for mitigating risks, and receive updated safety training.

The Mesa Police Aviation Section partnered with the Federal Aviation Administration Safety Team and Helicopter Association International to provide aviators with safety training.

The Mesa police held their 18th annual Safety Fly-In at Falcon Field Airport on March 21.

Helicopters from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department, Pinal County Sheriff’s Department, Border Patrol, Phoenix Police Department, Mesa Police Department, private companies, and more all came together to talk with the FAA Safety Team, HAI/USHST (U.S. Helicopter Safety Team), and National Transportation Safety board about how to remain safe while in the air, especially around others.

This year’s featured presentation is “UAS/Drones – Safe operation in congested NAS and coexisting with Rotorcraft,” where speaker John Nunes will discuss how to fly safely when a pilot is near drones.

The fly-in had a variety of different helicopters including a U.S. Army Cobra.

