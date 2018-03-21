Helicopter crews gather at Mesa police's annual fly-in, discuss air safety and drones

Posted: Updated:
The Mesa Police Aviation Section partnered with the Federal Aviation Administration Safety Team and Helicopter Association International to provide aviators with safety training. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The Mesa Police Aviation Section partnered with the Federal Aviation Administration Safety Team and Helicopter Association International to provide aviators with safety training. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Helicopter crews and pilots gathered to share their best practices, learn new strategies for mitigating risks, and receive updated safety training. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Helicopter crews and pilots gathered to share their best practices, learn new strategies for mitigating risks, and receive updated safety training. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The Mesa police held their 18th annual Safety Fly-In at Falcon Field Airport on March 21. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The Mesa police held their 18th annual Safety Fly-In at Falcon Field Airport on March 21. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
U.S. Army Cobra helicopter. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) U.S. Army Cobra helicopter. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Helicopter crews and pilots gathered to share their best practices, learn new strategies for mitigating risks, and receive updated safety training.

The Mesa Police Aviation Section partnered with the Federal Aviation Administration Safety Team and Helicopter Association International to provide aviators with safety training.  

The Mesa police held their 18th annual Safety Fly-In at Falcon Field Airport on March 21.

[RELATED: Marine training event held in Phoenix area]

Helicopters from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department, Pinal County Sheriff’s Department, Border Patrol, Phoenix Police Department, Mesa Police Department, private companies, and more all came together to talk with the FAA Safety Team, HAI/USHST (U.S. Helicopter Safety Team), and National Transportation Safety board about how to remain safe while in the air, especially around others.

This year’s featured presentation is “UAS/Drones – Safe operation in congested NAS and coexisting with Rotorcraft,” where speaker John Nunes will discuss how to fly safely when a pilot is near drones.

The fly-in had a variety of different helicopters including a U.S. Army Cobra.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • What's new at Chase Field

    What's new at Chase Field

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:18 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:18:09 GMT
    The D-backs 20th anniversary exhibit starts with a picture of their two most popular players. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)The D-backs 20th anniversary exhibit starts with a picture of their two most popular players. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    It’s a season 20 years in the making. Opening Day is in eight days and the D-backs will debut new food, seats and technology, along with a walk down memory lane in 2018. 

    More >

    It’s a season 20 years in the making. Opening Day is in eight days and the D-backs will debut new food, seats and technology, along with a walk down memory lane in 2018. 

    More >

  • Paradise Valley woman's attempt at land-speed record ends in a crash

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:17 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:17:47 GMT
    (Source: Lou Fischer of BonnevilleStories.com)(Source: Lou Fischer of BonnevilleStories.com)

    Valerie Thompson went to Australia this weekend hoping  to break the all-time land speed record of 376.36 miles per hour on her motorcycle. Unfortunately things did not go as planned, her attempt ended in a heart-stopping crash.  

    More >

    Valerie Thompson went to Australia this weekend hoping  to break the all-time land speed record of 376.36 miles per hour on her motorcycle. Unfortunately things did not go as planned, her attempt ended in a heart-stopping crash.  

    More >

  • Arizona students prepare for March for Our Lives rally in Phoenix

    Arizona students prepare for March for Our Lives rally in Phoenix

    Thursday, March 22 2018 1:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 05:46:23 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Thousands of students across Arizona are expected to take part in this Saturday's March for Our Lives rally at the state Capitol.

    More >

    Thousands of students across Arizona are expected to take part in this Saturday's March for Our Lives rally at the state Capitol.

    More >
    •   