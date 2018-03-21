Springtime can be dangerous for your pets

Springtime brings a lot of joy to Arizonans with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, but it can also reek havoc on your pets. (Source: Unsplash)

Springtime brings a lot of joy to Arizonans with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, but it can also reek havoc on your pets.

Last year, the Animal Poison Control Center reported nearly 200,000 cases of pets involved in fatal and near-fatal poisonings.

The culprit are things found all around your home that are often overlooked by owners.

Blooming flowers: Bluebells, oleanders, tulips and spring bulbs - if eaten it can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

Common weed killers: If your pet eats or licks weed killer off the grass or rocks, it can cause vomiting and diarrhea. If untreated, it can lead to organ failure.

Spring cleaning items: Acidic and high-alkaline products are harmful to pets.

Easter, everyone's springtime favorite holiday, can also cause pose a serious danger to our favorite lovable animals.

Chocolate: The most obvious, chocolate is very toxic to dogs. Keep chocolate eggs and candy away from your pets and remind all kids to not feed the dogs their treats.

Easter lilies: Another flower that is toxic to pets.

Plastic Easter "grass": Don't buy the plastic "grass!" Dogs can't digest this and it can block their system. Instead, buy paper grass or just use tissue paper.

Plastic eggs or rotten eggs: Pick up both after use. Rotten eggs can lead to food poisoning and plastic eggs can cut intestines and cause internal bleeding.

Brunch food: Do not feed "Fido" any ham (or any foods from the table.) Ham is high in fats and sodium and can cause diarrhea, heavy breathing/panting and vomiting.

