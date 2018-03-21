Man accused of sex trafficking in Phoenix gets prison term

By The Associated Press
A man accused of sex trafficking in Phoenix and beating one of his victims with the intent to cause her to miscarry has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
Mug shot of 22-year-old Leroy Christopher Orbeck. (Source: MCSO)
PHOENIX (AP) -

A man accused of sex trafficking in Phoenix and beating one of his victims with the intent to cause her to miscarry has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Maricopa County prosecutors say 22-year-old Leroy Christopher Orbeck was sentenced Tuesday after entering a plea agreement last month.

“This sentence is a clear demonstration of our commitment to hold the defendant accountable for all of his victims,” said Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery. “My Office will not hesitate to see to it that defendants who attempt to benefit from the victimization of sex trafficking face the full weight of justice.” 

He was arrested in March 2017 and originally charged with attempted second-degree murder, sex trafficking, child prostitution, attempted sexual assault and aggravated assault.

[RELATED: Phoenix police arrest 86 in human trafficking sting]

Phoenix police located Orbeck and three females in a motel room off Interstate 10.

They say one victim was a minor at the time.

Two victims told investigators that Orbeck threatened and assaulted them, gave them drugs and took their money.

Two of the females also told investigators that Orbeck had sexually assaulted them and one victim became pregnant.

