2 arrested in Pinal County after $150K in heroin seized

Pinal County Sheriff's officials say deputies have arrested two Mexican residents for allegedly trafficking $150,000 worth of heroin.

They say a traffic enforcement operation was held Monday along Interstate 10 when a car was pulled over for a violation.

Sheriff's officials say 57-year-old Jacinto Armentilla Canevet was the driver and 53-year-old Silvia Ramos Lopez was a passenger.

During the traffic stop, deputies noticed Lopez appeared to be hiding something underneath her shirt.

Deputies found eight bundles of heroin taped to her torso and chest. The total weight of the heroin was 4 pounds.

Sheriff's officials say Canevet and Lopez were arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and transportation of narcotics with intent to sell.

It's unclear if either has a lawyer yet.

