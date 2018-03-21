ADOT plans April 3 meeting on possible improvements to I-17

Possible improvements of I-7 could soon be in the works, and they could lead to better traffic flow.

The Arizona Department of Transportation plans a public meeting on April 3 to provide an update on ideas under consideration for adding traffic capacity on part of Interstate 17.

ADOT says it plans to build additional lanes between Anthem on the northern outskirts of metro Phoenix and Black Canyon City and that it is considering whether to build a new pair of reversible "flex lanes" between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point.

ADOT, in coordination with the Federal Highway Administration, has been studying options for adding new travel lanes along I-17, and with the help of funds from the Maricopa Association of Governments, the Phoenix area’s metropolitan planning organization, projects to add new lanes in areas between Anthem and Black Canyon City are currently scheduled for construction in the years 2021-22.

ADOT says the reversible lanes could be used in the busiest direction of travel or in the event of a closure.

The April 3 meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Canon Elementary School. The meeting will include presentations by ADOT about the improvement options.

What: I-17 Improvements Study open-house meeting

When: Tuesday, April 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Canon Elementary School, 34630 S. School Loop Road, Black Canyon City 85324

