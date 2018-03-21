Mexican man who's a convicted sex offender arrested in Yuma

By The Associated Press
U.S. Border Patrol agents in Yuma have arrested a Mexican man who's a convicted sex offender and has been previously deported. (Source: U.S. CBP) U.S. Border Patrol agents in Yuma have arrested a Mexican man who's a convicted sex offender and has been previously deported. (Source: U.S. CBP)
Mug shot of 43-year-old Hector Gutierrez-Perez. (Source: U.S. CBP) Mug shot of 43-year-old Hector Gutierrez-Perez. (Source: U.S. CBP)
YUMA, AZ (AP) -

U.S. Border Patrol agents in Yuma have arrested a Mexican man who's a convicted sex offender and has been previously deported.

Yuma Sector agents took 43-year-old Hector Gutierrez-Perez into custody Monday night after he allegedly entered the country illegally again.

During processing, agents say they discovered Gutierrez-Perez has multiple felony convictions out of Bakersfield and Santa Cruz, California including sex crimes with a minor, obstructing a public officer and battery on a person.

Additional records show Gutierrez-Perez also was previously convicted of possession of narcotics or a controlled substance, transporting or selling of narcotics, hit and run, and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Authorities say Gutierrez-Perez is being prosecuted for re-entering the United States after deportation.

It was unclear Tuesday if he has a lawyer.

