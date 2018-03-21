Dog possibly dragged by car in Surprise recovering

A dog found in Surprise with nasty wounds is recovering thanks to the man who found him. Chris Chadwick found the dog in an alley in Surprise with some bad scrapes to his face and belly.

Chadwick believes the dog may have been dragged by a car.

"I think he got dragged by a car...I don't now who did it but I sure would like find out who did," said Chadwick.

The dog is a bit shy, but Chadwick wanted to do all he could, so he took him in and named him 'Blue' because of the color of the dog's eyes.

Chadwick's friend posted about Blue on Facebook trying to get any information they can and to build awareness about animal abuse.

A local organization called Mountain Girl Rescue connected with Chadwick and and offered to pay for Blue to get the care he needs at Alta Vista Vet Hospital in Phoenix.

Chadwick will foster Blue until he gets a clean bill of health and Mountain Girl Rescue will work on finding Blue a new forever home.

