Glendale mini-mart destroyed by 1st-alarm fire, officials say

Glendale mini-mart destroyed by 1st-alarm fire, officials sayPosted: Updated:
Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >
Message on dollar bill claims to be written by long-missing Mikelle Biggs
Could a dollar bill lead to clues about a long-missing Valley girl, Mikelle Biggs? Biggs disappeared from outside her Mesa home in 1999. Biggs, who was 11 at the time, was waiting for an ice-cream truck when she vanished.More >
If you owned a PlayStation 3, you have a month to claim a $65 refund
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
Prosecutor: Warren Co. chiropractor caused brain injuries, 28 fractures in newborn daughter
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >
Austin bombing suspect kills himself with explosive device
The suspect who police were attempting to arrest in a string of bombings in Austin killed himself with an explosive device.More >
Parents turn in son after he admitted to high school shooting plot
Two Michigan parents turned their son over to authorities after they say he confessed to planning a school shooting.More >
Marijuana smoke 3 times worse for you than tobacco smoke, scientists say
New research is claiming that exposure to marijuana smoke is three times more harmful than that of tobacco smoke.More >
Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >
Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation
A student with a handgun shot two classmates inside his Maryland high school Tuesday before he was fatally wounded during a confrontation with a school resource officer, a sheriff said.More >
Felon issued checks to Scottsdale superintendent; district moves to fire her
The governing board of the Scottsdale Unified School District announced Tuesday it will begin the process of terminating its embattled superintendent for cause after a district investigation turned up evidence that she lied to the public, violated policies and possibly broke state laws.More >
Wrong order leads to McDonald's kitchen attack
A wrong biscuit order at a Wisconsin McDonald's restaurant Sunday led a customer shoving a young employee into a fryer, police said.More >
VIDEO: Dad & newborn stuck in Phoenix returning to Ohio
A father and his newborn daughter are back in Ohio after they were stuck in Phoenix because the girl was too young to fly.More >
VIDEO: Sister speaks about mysterious note in Biggs case
The sister of Mikelle Biggs says a dollar bill message is a hoax.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix woman helps out stranded dad & baby unable to board flight
Rubin Swift went to the airport with his daughter and got his plane ticket and when he reached the gate they wouldn't let him onboard.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix area nurse helps stranded dad and newborn
An Ohio man and his newborn daughter got stranded in Phoenix but a nurse he had just met stepped in to help.More >
VIDEO: Was note written on $1 bill written by Mesa girl missing since 1999?
Mikelle Bigg was 11 when she was kidnapped from in front of her Mesa home nearly 20 years ago. Today, there might be a new lead in her case -- a $1 bill with a message purportedly written by Biggs that says, "I'm alive." Is it a clue? Or a hoax? Mike Watkiss explains. Full story at https://goo.gl/tbzH5F.More >
VIDEO: Possibly dragged dog recovering
VIDEO: Possibly dragged dog recoveringA dog that may have been dragged by a driver is finally getting the help he needs and is recovering from his wounds.More >