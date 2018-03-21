Glendale mini-mart destroyed by 1st-alarm fire, officials say

A Glendale convenience store was completely destroyed by a first-alarm fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Glendale Fire Department.

Glendale, Peoria and Phoenix firefighters were dispatched to the first-alarm fire around midnight near 59th and Montebello avenues.

"Crews arrived on scene to find a mini mart fully involved, they made a very quick attack with ladder pipes, which is very hard to do on a defensive fire," said Ashley Losch with the Glendale Fire Department.

The convenience store, Pronto Mart, was completely ravaged by the flames.

Due to structural integrity and firefighter safety, crews are waiting until sunrise to search the structure and begin their fire investigation.

"Right now, the roof is still too unstable for us to get underneath it, we're trying to make sure we got all the hotspots out, so we can go in," said Losch.

There were several reports that the owner of the business occasionally sleeps inside the building but fire crews did not find anyone inside and the owner was successfully contacted, Losch said.

A resident living nearby said he was friends with the owner of the mini-mart, who he referred to as "Moose."

"He was looking to sell it, I think it has been a few weeks," said Andrew Capple.

Capple said he heard fireworks around 12 to 12:15 a.m. and ran to the shop, witnessing the inferno firsthand.

Firefighters were seen assisting a woman and her two dogs who reportedly live in a trailer near the building. She was uninjured, however, and was not transported.

"We made access to the trailer as soon as we got on scene to determine if anyone was inside," said Losch.

Losch said no injuries were reported to firefighters.

Fifty-ninth Avenue was closed in both directions between Bethany Home Road and San Miguel Avenue while firefighters battled the blaze.

The building is expected to be bulldozed.

