District in Phoenix shortens school day for some by 30 minutes

A school district in Phoenix has decided to shorten the school day for some schools by half an hour.

The governing board for Creighton School District voted on Tuesday night to have a seven hour and ten minute day for Biltmore Preparatory Academy, Loma Linda, Larry C. Kennedy and Monte Vista.

The bus schedule for those schools would start at 7:40 a.m. instead of 7:30 a.m. and 2:50 p.m. instead of 3:10 p.m.

A lot of parents at the board meeting were not onboard with this idea.

"My children's job is to be in school, is to learn, and to prepare themselves for whatever career they want," said one mother.

Some parents brought that these schools haven't done well in standardized tests and students need more time in school, not less.

"Less time equals less quality (education)," said another mother to the board.

Biltmore Prep has a second language program and the parents said their children need more time in the classroom to learn a second language.

"They need more time in school to do the things that will allow them to succeed," said Zofia Rawner, a Biltmore Prep mother.

The district said the new schedule will save them money on transportation.

