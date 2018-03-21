MCC students create shade screen fashion you can wear

Posted: Updated:
By Ashlee DeMartino, 3TV/CBS 5 Weekend Weather Anchor
Connect
Students at Mesa Community College came up with wearable shade screens. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Students at Mesa Community College came up with wearable shade screens. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Colors choices were limited to seven neutral shades. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Colors choices were limited to seven neutral shades. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
However, the students could use fabric paint, sequins, leather and beads to embellish their creations. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) However, the students could use fabric paint, sequins, leather and beads to embellish their creations. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The only problem the students ran into the material was difficult to work with. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The only problem the students ran into the material was difficult to work with. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

It starts with an idea, which turns into a sketch and then develops into a design.

The fashion challenge for students at Mesa Community College was come up with wearable shade screens. You know, like the ones you put on the windows of your house to keep the sun out.

"It was super difficult," said Ashish Savchand, a fashion design student.

SRP came up the idea for the challenge and presented it to the MCC fashion program director Evonne Bowling and gave her one guideline for the student designs.

“They had to use 50 percent of the sunscreen or sun shade material in whatever they created," said Bowling.

Colors choices were limited to seven neutral shades. However, the students could use fabric paint, sequins, leather and beads to embellish their creations.

The students had four weeks to turn the mesh material into something they could wear, like hats, boots, accessories and dresses. They presented their styles during a runway show at the college for their friends and families on Tuesday.

Myo Dhain wanted to be daring.

"I got like inspiration from Versace," said Dhain.

Her high fashion dress had a petal skirt with a jaw-dropping neckline that was covered in layered panels.

"So I made a dress from fabric and then over it I hand sewed all the sunshade on it," said Dhain.

Ajyriye Erzeybek had three different designs before she decided on the one she featured in the fashion show.

"My design inspired by night and I named it 'Serenity of the Night.' It’s all shade screen material except I embellished it with leather flowers and green beads," said Erzeybek.

When Ashish Savchand first came to America, he went to a butterfly exhibit and thought it was beautiful. So that’s what he used for his dress.  

"So a black strapless dress with a high slit and it’s covered in flowers and butterflies. It’s 100 percent shade material and I spray painted the details in white and created the necklaces with a chain,” said Savchand.

The only problem the students ran into the material was difficult to work with.

"The material was thick and heavy and hard to sew. I had to hand sew everything which took a lot of time to do," said Erzeybek.

With frustration behind them, their creativity shined. It will be showcased to the public during the “Party for the Planet” Earth Day event at the Phoenix Zoo on April 14.

"It was a lot of fun. It was very challenging. I get anxiety and stressed when I work but feel like I do my best work when under pressure," said Savchand. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Ashlee DeMartinoAshlee DeMartino is excited to finally be back in her hometown of Phoenix.

Click to learn more about Ashlee.

Ashlee DeMartino
Weekend Weather Anchor

An award-winning journalist, Ashlee has worn many hats in her career, one-woman-band, executive producer, anchor, reporter and morning traffic reporter. However, her main focus and passion is weather.

As a Weather Anchor Ashlee has seen the power and destruction of mother-nature up close and personal, reporting on ravaging wildfires, devastating floods, 100 car pile ups in the fog and the rare snow and ice storm on the Las Vegas Strip.

Ashlee graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and is currently enrolled at Mississippi State University in the Geosciences program finishing her degree in Meteorology.

Fun Facts About Ashlee

  • Former Arizona Cardinals Cheerleader
  • Worked for Mattel as Barbie
  • Dancing with the Las Vegas Stars Champion
  • World Traveler
  • Wine and Chocolate connoisseur…never met a carb she didn’t like
  • Cat named Tino

Hide bio