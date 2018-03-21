MCC students create shade screen fashion you can wear

The only problem the students ran into the material was difficult to work with. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It starts with an idea, which turns into a sketch and then develops into a design.

The fashion challenge for students at Mesa Community College was come up with wearable shade screens. You know, like the ones you put on the windows of your house to keep the sun out.

"It was super difficult," said Ashish Savchand, a fashion design student.

SRP came up the idea for the challenge and presented it to the MCC fashion program director Evonne Bowling and gave her one guideline for the student designs.

“They had to use 50 percent of the sunscreen or sun shade material in whatever they created," said Bowling.

Colors choices were limited to seven neutral shades. However, the students could use fabric paint, sequins, leather and beads to embellish their creations.

The students had four weeks to turn the mesh material into something they could wear, like hats, boots, accessories and dresses. They presented their styles during a runway show at the college for their friends and families on Tuesday.

Myo Dhain wanted to be daring.

"I got like inspiration from Versace," said Dhain.

Her high fashion dress had a petal skirt with a jaw-dropping neckline that was covered in layered panels.

"So I made a dress from fabric and then over it I hand sewed all the sunshade on it," said Dhain.

Ajyriye Erzeybek had three different designs before she decided on the one she featured in the fashion show.

"My design inspired by night and I named it 'Serenity of the Night.' It’s all shade screen material except I embellished it with leather flowers and green beads," said Erzeybek.

When Ashish Savchand first came to America, he went to a butterfly exhibit and thought it was beautiful. So that’s what he used for his dress.

"So a black strapless dress with a high slit and it’s covered in flowers and butterflies. It’s 100 percent shade material and I spray painted the details in white and created the necklaces with a chain,” said Savchand.

The only problem the students ran into the material was difficult to work with.

"The material was thick and heavy and hard to sew. I had to hand sew everything which took a lot of time to do," said Erzeybek.

With frustration behind them, their creativity shined. It will be showcased to the public during the “Party for the Planet” Earth Day event at the Phoenix Zoo on April 14.

"It was a lot of fun. It was very challenging. I get anxiety and stressed when I work but feel like I do my best work when under pressure," said Savchand.

