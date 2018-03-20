Man badly burned due to Glendale apartment fire

It's unclear what led up to the fire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was taken to the hospital after he suffered burns in an apartment fire in Glendale on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called out to an apartment complex at 67th and Maryland avenues.

The fire department said crews found a man in his 30s unconscious by the front door.

Firefighters said the victim had burns on more than 50 percent of his body.

He regained consciousness on his way to the hospital, the department said. His condition is unknown.

The fire was contained to just that one apartment and started in the kitchen.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

Apartment fire with a fire victim. Crews are on scene now. — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) March 21, 2018

