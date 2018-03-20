Glendale elementary school teachers planning 'sick out' to protest low pay

Parents in the Pendergast Elementary School District will be getting an automated call about a potential disruption in the form of a sick-out by teachers Wednesday.

Pamela Huf of the Arizona Federation of Teachers confirmed that three or four Glendale schools would be taking part.

District spokeswoman Nedda Shafir confirmed that the administration has heard of the plan for teachers from at least one school to call out sick, but said neither the district nor the Sunset Ridge Elementary School principal encouraged the walk-out as reported by at least one media outlet.

Shafir said that while the district supports its teachers, staff and students, it in no way endorses this action. She said that the district will make adjustments as needed if teachers do call out, and also explained that Wednesday is a pre-planned early-release day for its schools.

The impetus for Wednesday's rumored walkout is the recent nine-day teacher strike in West Virginia. At issue is teacher pay.

Arizona ranks near the bottom nationwide when it comes to teacher salaries.

Also happening Wednesday, the Arizona Education Association is hosting another rally at the Arizona Capitol. It held a similar rally last week. According to AEA's Facebook page, that rally was meant "to stop the expansion of private school tax credits."

The teachers participating in Wednesday's sick out reportedly plan to be at the Capitol for the event.

Earlier this month, hundreds of people wearing red gathered outside a Phoenix radio station to protest low teacher pay. Gov. Doug Ducey was at the radio station at the time. The demonstration was part of the growing #REDforEd campaign.

The demonstration at the radio station happened just a few days after thousands of Arizona teachers wore red to demonstrate their solidarity as they push for a raise.

Just last week, a Paradise Valley teacher made headlines when she posted on Facebook about her projected salary for the next year, calling it nearly unlivable.

Shafir said that Pendergast has given its employees raises on top of what the state offers. She said those raises are broken down by years on the job.

Seven-plus years = 7 percent

Four to six years = 5 percent

One to three years = 2 percent

The Pendergast Elementary School District has schools in Phoenix, Glendale and Avondale. It serves about 10,000 students in pre-school through eighth grade.

One of the 12 Pendergast schools, Sunset Ridge is located at 84th and Missouri avenues in Glendale.

We are still trying to determine what other schools might be affected.

