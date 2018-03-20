School superintendent backs governor's plan to add school resource officers

Each officer, according to the department, costs about $104,000 per year after factoring in salary and benefits. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Right now, there are 113 resource officers working in 128 schools, according to the Arizona Department of Education. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It's unclear how much Ducey's willing to spend to increase the number of officers on school campuses. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Maryland shooting comes less than one day after Gov. Doug Ducey rolled out his plan to combat school violence.

The incident highlighted one the key elements of Ducey's plan -- putting more law enforcement on campuses -- as it was a school resource officer who was credited stopping the shooter in Great Mills, Maryland.

[READ MORE: Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation]

The governor has yet to release his school safety legislation, so it's unclear how much he's willing to spend to increase the number of officers on school campuses.

Right now, there are 113 resource officers working in 128 schools, according to the Arizona Department of Education.

Each officer, according to the department, costs about $104,000 per year after factoring in salary and benefits.

[RELATED: Phoenix elementary school fundraising online to pay for on-campus officer]

But one school superintendent says they are worth every penny.

"I honestly believe that we need more (school resource officers) in our schools today, more so than ever. I think our students are losing faith that they are not feeling as secure," said Marvene Lobato, the superintendent of the Fowler Elementary School District.

However, the governor's plan faces opposition.

[READ MORE: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey rolls out school safety package]

Democrats are saying they oppose because the governor's proposal doesn’t close the so-called "gun show loophole," that allows private gun dealers to sell firearms without a background check.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona politics]

In addition, the Arizona Citizens Defense League, a powerful gun-rights lobbying group at the Capitol, says they don't like what they see right now.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.