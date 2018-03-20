Glendale PD: Sergeant shot by suspect out of the hospital

Officers said Sgt. Robert Livingston was released from the hospital this past weekend. (Source: Glendale Police Department)

The Glendale police sergeant who was shot by a suspect earlier this month is out of the hospital, the department said on Tuesday.

He was shot by a suspect on March 2 while serving a warrant near 43rd Avenue and Hatcher Road.

He continues to receive medical treatment on a daily basis, PD said.

Livingston was one of the officers who served a search warrant on Stephen Hudak, who then fired shots at the officers, hitting Livingston in the chest, police said.

Hudak ran off but officers eventually shot and killed him.

Livingston spent two weeks in the hospital, primarily in the ICU, police said.

"His journey has only began [sic] and we hope for a full recovery," Ofc. Tiffany Smith with the Glendale Police Department said in a statement.

