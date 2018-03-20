Woman claiming to be biological mom of missing Buckeye boy holds on to hope

"This is a child that they didn’t protect," Stuart said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Carrissa Stuart, who claims to be the biological mother of Jesse Wilson, says she's holding out hope that he's still alive. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Phoenix woman claiming to be the biological mother of Jesse Wilson says she’s hoping her son is still alive.

Carrissa Stuart calls her son is a "hero" because his disappearance will expose a system that failed him.

"This is a child that they didn’t protect," Stuart said as she explained she won’t stop until there’s justice for Jesse.

"That’s what they want, but we’re not going to forget about him," says Stuart.

Police had several contacts with Jesse and his adoptive family before the 10-year-old vanished in July 2016.

In 2011, Avondale police were called to their home after a family member expressed concern that the kids were being starved. Investigators found two boys in the home; they were tied to beds.

"When you see restraints, hello!" says Stuart.

A week and a half ago, human bones were discovered in a Buckeye field. Investigators are still working to identify the remains. Even if investigators determine the bones belong to Jesse, Stuart says she doesn’t want to believe it.

She likes to think her son is alive and doing well.

"That’s the fantasy that I have, you know, that I have to go on," says Stuart. "In reality, when I look at those stories online, it just doesn’t sit with me well."

Stuart says memories of Jesse as a baby help her through the anger and sadness.

"Look at his eyes; he has beautiful eyes," says Stuart. "That’s my little boy and I’m proud of him."

Police have never called Jesse's adoptive mom, Crystal Wilson, a suspect in the boy's disappearance.

Arizona's Family has been trying to contact Wilson but so far has not been successful.

