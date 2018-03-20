Scottsdale Unified takes first step to fire embattled superintendent and COO

An investigator hired by SUSD revealed that Brian Robichaux was an unlicensed architect who was previously convicted of stealing public funds. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dr. Denise Birdwell (right) and COO Louis Hartwell (left) have 15 days to request an appeal hearing or their terminations become final. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The governing board of the Scottsdale Unified School District filed a formal statement of charges against its superintendent and chief operations officer Tuesday, the first step in firing the embattled administrators for cause.

Dr. Denise Birdwell and COO Louis Hartwell have 15 days to request an appeal hearing or their terminations become final. The administrators were placed on paid leave in February amid mounting pressure from parents, the teacher’s union and investigations by the Arizona Attorney General into the district’s business practices.

Unless the administrators successfully appeal, the district will not be on the hook for the remainder of their salaries. Birdwell was due to make a base salary of $204,000 per year through June 2019.

Birdwell’s tenure at the helm of the state's 10th largest school district has been dogged by allegations of nepotism and conflicts of interest within her administration. Birdwell’s chief financial officer, Laura Smith, resigned in January.

Attorney General Investigation

The Arizona Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the district Feb. 22, claiming SUSD and an architecture firm violated state law when awarding some of the bond-funded construction contracts.

The civil complaint lists Scottsdale Unified, Hunt & Caraway and its former president Brian Robichaux as defendants. The Attorney General’s Office also has a “similar criminal investigation” which is ongoing, according to spokeswoman Mia Garcia.The AG’s office said it also has a “similar criminal investigation” which is ongoing, according to a spokeswoman.

Parents filed complaints with the AG last year after uncovering irregularities with a construction project at Hopi Elementary. The firm hired to design the school, Hunt & Caraway, was run by an unlicensed architect with a felony conviction for stealing public funds.

SUSD hired an outside attorney to investigate. In December, attorney Susan Segal said she found evidence that Hunt & Caraway had potentially overbilled the district by "hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

PGPC and a Conflict of Interest

Emails show a concerned citizen also complained to district leadership in June about the use of a consulting firm called PGPC, which was co-owned by Chief Financial Officer Laura Smith and run her sister.

The district’s investigation concluded that Smith facilitated in the hiring of PGPC and authorized several payments to the company in a manner that appeared to violate state statutes on conflicts of interest. Smith submitted a letter of resignation Jan. 26.

Smith was hired by Dr. Birdwell. Parents staged a large protest Feb. 13 calling for the board to fire her.

On the same day as the large protest, Hartwell, the chief operations officer, announced plans to resign in June. Hartwell oversaw the Hopi project, which included the controversial contract with Hunt & Caraway Architects. Hartwell is also the brother of Dr. Birdwell’s housemate.

[PDF: Louis Hartwell Statement of charges]

[PDF: Denise Birdwell Statement of charges]

