Body found after apartment fire in west Phoenix

Firefighters made a disturbing discovery after a fire at an apartment complex in west Phoenix on Tuesday.

They said they found a body near 55th Avenue and Indian School Road.

The fire was called in around 4:30 p.m.

The apartment was on the second floor and fire crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading to other apartments.

Investigators haven't said how the person died but said the victim was dead before the fire spread.

It's unclear how the fire started.

Phoenix police are investigating.

