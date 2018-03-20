Bee experts warn aggressive bees on the rise in Phoenix area

ASAP Bee Removal tries to remove the hives while the bees are alive but that's not always feasible. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hives will be spotted all over the Valley. (Source: storyblocks.com)

With spring starting, more bees will be out and about. (Source: lightpoet / 123RF Stock Photo)

There’s a buzz right now among bee removal experts.

“The nature of the bees in Phoenix are [sic] different. We’ve got mean bees,” David Charlesworth said.

He owns ASAP Bee Removal in Phoenix and said the number of bees around town is already high.

[RELATED: 3 puppies dead, family injured, after bee attack at Glendale home]

“We did a swarm yesterday off of a 20-foot roof line that was probably 30,000 bees anyway, and that hive is huge,” said Charlesworth.

He said while his company always tries to do live swarm removal, they have to focus on public safety when aggressive bees become dangerous.

[RELATED: Beekeeper works to 'rehabilitate' Africanized honeybees]

“If you’ve got an active Africanized hive, you’re not going to pull it out alive. You just can’t,” said Charlesworth.

But local beekeeper Dan Punch sees the bees in a different light.

“Last year, we relocated 205 bee hives. Thirty percent of the food that you buy in the store or the restaurant is because these bees were here to pollinate them,” said Punch.

[READ MORE: Bees are endangered -- what does this mean for humans?]

And because of that, he’s developed special equipment for stucco homes and roofs to get the bees out of your hair but to safely save their honey.

But both agreed, with families enjoying the weather outside, what not to wear is more than just a fashion statement, but maybe the No.1 thing to keep you safe.

[READ MORE: Bee safety 101]

“Sunglasses, dark eyes, a dark t-shirt, that’s what you shouldn’t wear if you’re working in the garden,” said Charlesworth.

And experts said if you do get stung, try to use a credit card to swipe the stinger out of your skin then put a cold compress on it. If you start to swell or have trouble breathing in the first 20 minutes after getting stung, you want to call 911 immediately.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.