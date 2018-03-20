‘You’re naked, bud.’ Cop to Phoenix Open streaker on body-cam video

The Scottsdale Police Department on Tuesday released body-cam video of officers’ encounter with the man who became known as the “Phoenix Open streaker.”

Adam Stalmach, 24, was arrested after stripping down to his socks and running naked across the 17th green on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Naturally, the whole bizarre incident was captured on video and shared on social media. He was running about in all his glory for about three minutes before security stopped him and escorted him off the green, according to one witness.

Stalmach, a Goodyear resident, later told Arizona’s Family that “it was worth it” because he made people laugh.

[READ MORE: Waste Management Phoenix Open streaker: 'It was worth it']

At least two body cameras were recording when officers asked Stalmach, who by then had a towel covering him, what prompted him to get naked and go for a run.

“Let’s be honest. Is this just a like a good time,” one of them asked.

“Pretty much,” Stalmach, who was drunk at time, answered. “It was a good time then it turned into too much a good time.”

He appeared to be cooperative, if somewhat chatty.

“We’ve gotta get you out of here because you can’t just hang around here in the buff,” the officer said.

“I’m going home,” Stalmach replied, slurring his words a bit.

“Home is not where you’re headed,” the cop said.

At one point, it sounds like Stalmach is asking why he’s being arrested.

“You’re naked, bud,” the cop answered.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Streaker steals the show at Phoenix Open; arrested for indecent exposure]

The officers then turned back to the reasoning for Stalmach’s streaking, asking if it was a bet.

“How much? How much did you get for this?” the officer who had been doing most the talking with Stalmach asked.

The answer, apparently, was nothing.

“Nothing? You just ran naked in public for nothing,” the officer said.

“It wasn’t like I was trying to get arrested,” Stalmach said. “It was nothing like that. I love you guys. I respect you guys. I just don’t want to get in trouble for this.”

“Adam, you understand you can’t run naked in public,” the cop replied. “You get that? Whether they give you money or not. You realize you can’t do that, right?”

Stalmach seemed to agree that he understood and then continued to chat with the assembled officers.

[VIDEO: Streaker on the green]

[VIDEO: Crowd reacts after streaker runs across field at Phoenix Open]

The videos go on show the officers getting Stalmach on his feet, cuffing him and then escorting him to a waiting golf cart.

Stalmach’s stunt not only got him arrested and slapped with a $1,500 fine, it also reportedly cost him his bartending job. He pleaded guilty to indecent exposure.

[PHOTO: Stalmach's mugshot]

Scottsdale Police had considered felony charges and requiring Stalmach, an aspiring social media star, to register as a sex offender if a kid under the age of 15 were identified in the crowd.

Scottsdale Police Sgt. Ben Hoster later confirmed he doesn't have to do that.

"I definitely wouldn't do it again," a sober Stalmach told Arizona's Family a few days later. "I do want to apologize to anyone I did offend."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.