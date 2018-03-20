Mortgage company threatens foreclosure for 'missed' paymentsPosted: Updated:
Mortgage company threatens foreclosure for 'missed' payments
The homeowner spent countless hours on the phone with the mortgage company trying to clear this mess up but got nowhere so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contract
'E-Restaurants' becoming more popular
The sights and sounds of a restaurant kitchen. But this isn’t a traditional restaurant. The food can only be ordered online.More >
Update: Painting company steps up to help Goodyear homeowner
It was last February when 3 On Your Side aired a news report about a Valley homeowner, but since that report, a licensed and legitimate contractor was watching and wanted to do something special for someone he's never met.More >
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill, shop owner responds
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.More >
Phoenix-area homeowner says garage door company took off with $500
Homeowner says after writing check for $500, the garage door company never returned.More >
3 On Your Side: 2018 Tax Tips
It's that time of year again, tax time!More >
Phoenix area residents get suspicious solicitation
An East Valley homeowner got suspicious when he found a flyer on his front door advertising attorney services so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
Alert: Review credit card offers before accepting
Different credit cards offer different perks.More >
Arizona AG settles with GM for $6.2 Million
About 33,000 Arizona residents who own General Motors vehicles will share up to $6.2 million as part of an ignition switch-related settlement with the automobile company.More >
Several homeowners say they were duped by fake contractor
One homeowner says she gave fake contractor $16,500.More >
Message on dollar bill claims to be written by long-missing Mikelle Biggs
Could a dollar bill lead to clues about a long-missing Valley girl, Mikelle Biggs? Biggs disappeared from outside her Mesa home in 1999. Biggs, who was 11 at the time, was waiting for an ice-cream truck when she vanished.More >
Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >
If you owned a PlayStation 3, you have a month to claim a $65 refund
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
Parents turn in son after he admitted to high school shooting plot
Two Michigan parents turned their son over to authorities after they say he confessed to planning a school shooting.More >
Man creeping around family home and peering in the windows
A parent’s worst nightmare, a stranger peering into their child’s window in the middle of the night not once but twice and it’s all catch on camera.More >
Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >
Officer charged with DUI after driving backward
A Florida sheriff's lieutenant is charged with driving under the influence after she was spotted driving backward.More >
PD: Homeowner shoots armed man refusing to leave in west Phoenix
The man was taken to the hospital where he should survive, police said.More >
Kids left home alone while mom vacationed in Florida, police say
A mother left her two children at home in Pennsylvania while she vacationed more than 1,000 miles away, according to police.More >
Prosecutor: Warren Co. chiropractor caused brain injuries, 28 fractures in newborn
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >
LA twin receives new liver, other close to death
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >
LiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.
She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.
LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.
In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.
Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .
MCC students create shade screen fashion you can wear
The students had four weeks to turn the mesh material into something they could wear, like hats, boots, accessories and dresses.More >
Mortgage company threatens foreclosure for 'missed' payments
The homeowner spent countless hours on the phone with the mortgage company trying to clear this mess up but got nowhere so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
School superintendent backs governor's plan to add school resource officers
Gov. Doug Ducey said he wants to add more resource officers to Arizona schools but details remain vague, like how many and how much it will cost.More >
Message on dollar bill claims to be written by long-missing Mikelle Biggs
Could a dollar bill lead to clues about a long-missing Valley girl, Mikelle Biggs? Biggs disappeared from outside her Mesa home in 1999. Biggs, who was 11 at the time, was waiting for an ice-cream truck when she vanished.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
VIDEO: Phoenix area nurse helps stranded dad and newborn
An Ohio man and his newborn daughter got stranded in Phoenix but a nurse he had just met stepped in to help.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix woman helps out stranded dad & baby unable to board flight
Rubin Swift went to the airport with his daughter and got his plane ticket and when he reached the gate they wouldn't let him onboard.More >
VIDEO: Man peering into windows is caught on security camera
A peeping tom caught on camera peering into a home near Bethany Home Rd. and 10th St. in Phoenix.More >
VIDEO: Homeowner thought going solar would decrease her energy bill, wrong
A Valley homeowner thought installing solar power to her home would decrease her bills, she thought wrong. 3 On Your Side helped herMore >
VIDEO: First fatal car pedestrian wreck with driverless vehicle
We are learning new details about the fatal car pedestrian wreck involving a driverless vehicle that happened Sunday. Authorities say 49 year old Elaine Herzberg was killed when she was hit crossing Mill Ave. mid-block.More >
How easy or difficult it would be to raise your own backyard chickens
Each city has it's own set of rules.More >
